Jake Paul Calls for MMA Rematch After Controversial Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Fight Breaks US Viewership Records

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson card not only broke Canelo Alvarez’s gate record, but it also set a new bar for women’s sports. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano took on each other in a war and became the most-watched women’s sporting event in US history. But since it ended in a controversy, Jake Paul has now called for an MMA rematch between the two.

Serrano took on Katie Taylor for all the belts at lightweight and boy oh boy, they didn’t disappoint. Both fixers went at it from the moment the bell rang and could only be separated when the referee signaled for the fight to be over.

But this was the second fight between the boxers that went to the judges’ decision and ended up being controversial.

There’s this idea floating around that the Puerto Rican boxer got ‘robbed’ twice despite being the better boxer on the night. To resolve this, The Problem Child has proposed an MMA fight to complete the trilogy.

“Amanda Serrano has 51 pro fights. She has been cut in just 2 of those fights. Both against Katie Taylor. Only solution is to run the trilogy in MMA @PFLMMA”

While, UFC is definitely not entertaining this idea, as a PFL partner, Paul can make it happen for both boxers. Serrano has been teasing a move to MMA for a long time anyway.

A fight between the two would make sense in the octagon for other reasons as well.

Taylor-Serrano also wins the numbers game

In the meantime, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s card managed to break Canelo Alvarez’s previous highest gate record for a fight, garnering $17.8 million from just the ticket sales. A record crowd of 72,000 people also showed up at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas to be a part of history.

Combat Sports journalist Ariel Helwani later revealed that while 60 million people watched the Tyson vs Paul fight, nearly 50 million households globally logged in to watch Serrano and Taylor in the rematch, likely making it the most watched women’s sporting event in US history.

Helwani also stated that the Tyson-Paul and Taylor-Serrano 2 is now the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in United States history.

Now, of course, the fight didn’t go as planned for Serrano. So an MMA fight might be the best way to get a finish and end the trilogy on a satisfactory note.

While both fighters have little to no experience in MMA, their boxing prowess alone should make this an entertaining fight. It might also help PFL take a huge stride in the numbers game.