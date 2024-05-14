Jake Paul Shares Two-Word Reaction After Facing Off Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Ahead of Netflix Event

May 13, 2024, New York, New York, USA: MIKE TYSON and JAKE PAUL square off at the Apollo Theater press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in NYC for the Tyson vs Paul and Taylor vs Serrano boxing matches on July 20th in Arlington, Texas. New York USA – ZUMAc266 20240513_znp_c266_004 Copyright: xCarlosxChiossonex

Generations collide in two months when Jake Paul (27) takes on boxing Hall of Famer and former heavyweight king, Mike Tyson (57) in Arlington, Texas. While old-school boxing fans are resting their hopes on ‘Iron’ Mike to teach the cocky young buck, hoping that he will end this ‘gimmick’ once and for all, Paul just dropped in a cold reaction.

During the presser set in New York’s Apollo Theater to promote the fight, ‘The Problem Child’ and Tyson faced off, and soon after, Paul came up with a two-word reaction to denounce the old-timer. Taking things to “X” he wrote,

“Felt nothing.”

While his intentions are unknown at this point, it looks like Paul is trying to rile up the community, amping up the hype by saying that he wasn’t intimidated by Tyson. It should be noted that Tyson was seen being jolly, even smiling at the 27-year-old during their faceoff.

The two are set to touch gloves at AT&T center in Texas for an eight-round bout with each round lasting two minutes each on July 20. The fight will be an exclusive with Netflix taking on the streaming rights.

At the time of the bout, Tyson will be 58, which makes him 31 years older than his opponent. But the million-dollar question is, will age and Paul’s power lay out the boxing icon? Or can Tyson fulfill the boxing community’s wishes, negating ‘The Problem’ once and for all?

Well, an honest Tyson revealed a distressing message, getting real about his conditioning to reveal the obvious.

“My body is sh*t…” – Mike Tyson’s brutal admission ahead of Jake Paul fight

The upcoming July bout will be the first time Tyson steps into a ring after his 2020 exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. While that was an exhibition bout, this will be counted as a proper professional fight.

Soon after this news came to light, fans were livid, expressing their displeasure for letting a 57-year-old Tyson take on a young gun like Paul. In all honesty, despite Tyson sticking to a spartan regime, laying off cannabis, and abstaining from sex, age remains a huge factor.

Sure, he can still pack a punch, but can he do it for 8 rounds, for 4, for 2? During the May 13th presser, reflecting on his health Tyson dropped a major bomb and said,

“I’m doing great but my body is doing sh*t right now. I’m really sore.”

While Helwani took this as a ploy with the old timer playing possum to stun Paul, Tyson reiterated the obvious saying that he wished that was the case.

Albeit, while time and age are clearly not in favor of Tyson, he’s still him as the kids say it. And if he can rock Paul early on, he might be able to pull off a cinematic upset.