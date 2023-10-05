“He is gonna thank me one day” – Dillon Danis claims that the lawsuits were not the right move from Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is one of the top MMA fighters in Bellator MMA’s Welterweight Division. He is known for his cruel fighting skills and has proceeded to beat his competitors in the first round multiple times in the past. Dillon Danis does have an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14, 2023, and he recently claimed in a recent interview that Logan’s support towards Nina Agdal’s lawsuits was not the right move.

Advertisement

The official announcement of the fight between Dillon and Logan was announced some time back. But Dillon Danis proceeded to target and troll Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal in the build-up of the fight. But the intensity of trolling was too high which was considered to be online bullying and harassment.

Although Logan spoke up against Dillon’s approach, Nina Agdal initially took a vigorous step and filed a massive lawsuit against Dillon Danis under federal revenge p*rn statute. Let’s dive in to understand why Dillon thinks it was a wrong move.

Advertisement

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul made the wrong move

Dillon Danis’s behavior went way too far when he decided to troll Nina Agdal by uploading intimate pictures of her on Twitter without her consent. Nina Agdal decided to file a lawsuit against Dillon Danis when he did not bother to stop his craziness even after multiple warnings. She sued Dillon under the federal revenge p*rn statute of the 2022 Violence Against Women Act under a campaign of cyber harassment and bullying.

Nina also asked for a restraining order and prison time for Dillon Danis. But this step did not stop him from uploading further pictures of NIna. Logan Paul was seen in complete support of her fiancee and spoke out against Dillon during the DAZN face-off interview a few weeks back. Logan confronted Dillon during the interview and claimed that he was s**t-shaming Nina on the internet and called him a f*cking moron when Dillon stated that there was no s**t-shaming involved and he was Bro-coding Logan Paul.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1709618385993048272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon stated in the recent Flagrant interview that Logan Paul was the first fighter in the entire history to file a lawsuit during fight promotions. He also had a strong claim in the interview stating “Bro, I am making him money, and he is gonna thank me one day”.

But when Dillon discussed if he was to go targeting any of the Flagrant member’s girls, one of the guys immediately answered “I would shoot you, I would buy a gun and kill you and you are not gonna be that hard to shoot”. When he was opposed to murdering he added that he would definitely murder him because it was his wife they were talking about.

Advertisement

Dillon Danis assured Logan and Nina’s marriage wouldn’t last

Dillon Danis went ahead and stated that he was just trying to help out Logan Paul by exposing the truth about his fiancee. He proceeded to claim that their marriage would not last anywhere more than 2 to 3 years if they were to get married. Dillon Danis also asked Logan Paul if they had already signed a prenup which got Logan furious.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/euronatiii/status/1709618452514693287?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mo01198/status/1709618573822320944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stephanRock3s/status/1709622913991913498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The online community ended up supporting Logan Paul after Dillon’s statements in the interview. People stated that he went too far with the fight build-up and now was scared to face Nina Agdal. Commenters also added that Logan completely owned Dillon and there was no way he could get away with his doings. A Twitter user also commented, “He is gonna up getting up”.