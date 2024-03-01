Ryan Garcia Offers Nate Diaz ‘$10 Trillion’ for an ‘Outlandish Challenge’, Ex-UFC Star Agrees

Ryan Garcia has given Nate Diaz an open challenge. The pair recently formed a friendship after they linked up through a common friend. It was a friendship no one in the combat sports community saw coming. Garcia then gave the Stockton native a challenge and pledged to give him 10 trillion dollars if he can complete the challenge. ‘KingRy’ put out the challenge on X, and Diaz immediately responded to it.

Garcia revealed that they smoked w*ed together in their first interaction. ‘King Ry’ also claimed that hanging out with him was a lot of fun.

Following the same theme, Garcia set a challenge for Diaz. The challenge was to not smoke weed for 2 days, February 30th and February 31st.

“I will give you 10 trillion dollars if you do this Nate @NateDiaz209”

The joke is that February does not have the dates 30th and 31st. Which is why Ryan Garcia was so confident that Nate Diaz would not be able to complete the challenge.

Here’s what Diaz said in response to the challenge:

“I got this”

Following the news of ‘KingRy’ smoking w*ed, fans made allegations that it wasn’t the only drug Garcia was using. The challenger decided to clear the accusations during their press conference.

Ryan Garcia clears substance abuse accusations and claims he only drinks alcohol and smokes W*ed

Ryan Garcia decided it was time for him to clear his name. He recently attended the press conference for his fight against Devin Haney.

During the press conference, he cleared the accusations of him doing banned substances. Here’s what he had to say to the fans:

“At the end of the day I want to clarify some things. I don’t do c*caine, I will do a live drug test. I drink and I smoke w*ed and so has majority of this room.”

Devin Haney was quick to criticize Ryan Garcia for openly admitting to drinking and smoking w*ed. Haney believes he is setting a bad example for the kids that look up to them.

Garcia responded by saying that w*ed was legal in California and also stated that most of the people in the room themselves use the drug.