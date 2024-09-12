Shakur Stevenson Appreciates Anthony Joshua Naming Him the ‘Best Boxer From the USA’

Shakur Stevenson is feeling the love from heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua, who recently named him the best boxer in the U.S. right now. Amid growing criticism of Stevenson’s fighting style and performances, Joshua’s shoutout came as a pleasant surprise—especially considering he passed over other big names like Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford to make the pick.

Stevenson, known for his slick skills and technical prowess, appreciated the high praise from Joshua. It’s a big endorsement from one of boxing’s biggest stars, giving Stevenson even more confidence as he continues on his journey to take over the sport of boxing.

In an interview, Joshua showered Stevenson with praise and proclaimed that he was the best boxer in the United States of America right now.

Stevenson happened to see this comment once it was shared by a boxing page on Twitter and decided to reply to it showing his love back to Joshua.

“Appreciate that champ @anthonyjoshua, One of the most resilient boxers in the world I’m rocking wit u on the 21st killer.”

Appreciate that champ @anthonyjoshua , One of the most resilient boxers in the world I’m rocking wit u on the 21st killer #ChasingGreatness https://t.co/fHQ02OuB78 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) September 12, 2024



Joshua is set for a return to the boxing ring in a few days time. The former champion will take on his compatriot Daniel Dubois in a high stakes heavyweight clash.

In his tweet, Stevenson stated that he backs Joshua to get the job done against Dubois. After having lost two fights on the trot to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua is now on a four fight win streak, with his last victory coming over former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Stevenson on other hand, has had to halt his plans of fighting this year due to an injury.

Stevenson closes the curtains on 2024 due to an injury

Shakur Stevenson is officially out for the rest of 2024. He just underwent hand surgery to repair tears in his sagittal band and collateral ligament.

The injury forced him to pull out of his WBC lightweight title defense against Joe Cordina, set for Oct. 12. Stevenson, who had been feeling sharp in camp, expressed his disappointment but acknowledged he needed to follow the doctor’s orders to recover fully.

The surgery, performed in Colorado Springs, will sideline him for six to eight weeks, with a planned return in February 2025 against lightweight contender William Zepeda.

Despite the setback, Stevenson is focused on coming back stronger next year. Having signed with Eddie Hearns’ Matchroom Boxing after dropping Top Rank, this will be the first time the boxer gets to benefit the stardom the promoter has promised him of.