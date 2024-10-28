Throwback: When Francis Ngannou Weathered Ryan Garcia’s Relentless Punches Without Moving an Inch

There is a reason weight classes exist in combat sports. While a bantamweight can easily defeat an untrained heavyweight in a fight if someone like Francis Ngannou is put with someone like Ryan Garcia, the Cameroonian will probably get arrested after the session. This is why the body shot challenge that these two once participated in, involved the boxer throwing shots at Ngannou but to no reaction from ‘The Predator’.

Back in the day before the racist rants and the PED use, Garcia did a body shot challenge where he made famous people wear some gear and then threw body shots at them with gloves on.

A lot of people usually ended up on the ground or would run away after a few menacing shots (Logan Paul). Despite the padding, the shots could still send a shockwave through the body and cause sharp pain.

However, since Ngannou didn’t even run from the French border patrol, it was unlikely that he would run from the skinny kid with a gimmick.

While it used to take about a couple of well-timed, mid-strength shots from Garcia to make anyone quit, Ngannou stood there like a bear bored by the coyote challenging him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRO BOXING FANS (@proboxingfans)

‘KingRy’ unloaded some vicious body shots but to no avail. After a few punches, the former UFC heavyweight champion exclaimed,

“You done?”

Of course, Ngannou is still taking on hapless punches to this day. Except these days, it’s just Dana White making personal attacks, because Ngnannou asked for a raise.

Is Uncle Dana just Michael Scott in a toupee but in reverse?

Michael Scott spent 80% of his time terrorizing his employees at work. He was mean to almost everyone but because he didn’t do it on purpose, people enjoyed him. Also, Steve Carell is a brilliant actor and is very likable.

So, no those measures themselves, White is nothing like Michael Scott. But, where they are similar is when they lie through their teeth and get caught more often than not.

As Ngannou was making his PFL debut last weekend, he took a minute to counter White’s claims about him not being paid less in PFL and boxing than he would have been in the UFC.

“If this continues, if he (Dana) wants I can bring up all the numbers. I have all the numbers. I have all the receipts…I don’t like to bring numbers up, but if I need to I will.”

Ngannou left the UFC in early 2023 while still holding its heavyweight title after pay negotiations fell through. Despite being offered a lucrative sum of money the Cameroonian wanted a few more things on the table, especially for his fellow fighters.

Simply put, after having spent months talking about how fighters really risk their lives for pennies, Ngannou didn’t sell out for a wad of cash.

He joined PFL where he made it signed in his contract that anyone he fights gets guaranteed $2 million. That sum of money is more than what most top UFC fighters are rumored to make.

Of course, White didn’t like that either has then made claims that Ngannou never even wanted to fight Jon Jones, which was debunked days later when videos of him hyping up the Cameroonian and calling for Jones to join the 185 division to avoid fighting him went viral.

2021, Dana White jokingly tells Jon Jones to move down to Middleweight after Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe. “Do you really want to [fight]?”

@ufc ▫️ pic.twitter.com/kBkm5jM8d6 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 30, 2024



Of course, now White is claiming that he doesn’t even like Ngannou as a person and has mocked him. And that’s expected. Michael Scott did it to Toby all the time. Except Toby, never in his wildest dreams could knock out Stipe Miocic.

He could strangle him though, on account of being the Scranton Strangler.