“Train With Khabib”: Ryan Garcia Begins Wrestling Training Amidst UFC Debut Speculation, Fans React

Allan Binoy
Published

Nov 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ryan Garcia (blue trunks) and Romero Duno (black trunks) box during their WBC silver and NABO lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Garcia won via first round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Garcia was not messing around when he said he would fight in the UFC. The young boxer can not step into the boxing ring in a professional capacity for a year anyway. So might as well try his hand at something new. To prove how serious he is, the controversial boxer as posted a video of him wrestling.

Following the news that the New York State Athletic Commission had banned him for 1 year, Garcia had immediately tweeted out that he was making a move to the UFC. He even spoke about getting in contact with Dana White to make it happen.

But now that he’s officially wrestling, fans can not believe he was serious about it.

“bro could be a menace in MMA, everyone would have to try to grapple to survive on the feet”

 

One fan called for him to make an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, which could give him a direct path to the UFC,

“And like that… Ryan Garcia is on Dana Whites Contender Series”

This fan gave him some excellent advice on who he should train with if he wants to get into MMA,

“Train with Khabib and you’ll be set for MMA”

Another fan asked Garcia to train alongside Bryce Mitchell in Arkansas

“Im sure @ThugnastyMMA would teach you a thing or 2 on his mat in Arkansas”

However, despite all this UFC talk, it doesn’t look like Garcia is done with boxing yet because he can’t help but talk!

‘KingRy’ calls out Shakur Stevenson for punching like a ‘p*ssy’

Although ‘KingRy’ is itching to get back into the ring, it isn’t possible for atleast a year. But nobody can suspend or ban a man’s mouth!

The controversial boxer recently called out Stevenson for putting on a boring fight, making yet another enemy in the game. Alluding to the fact that Stevenson does not possess knockout power and most of his fights go the distance, the boxer said,

“You aren’t like that buddy, everyone and I mean everyone knows you are terrified in that ring You fight like a scared man and punch like a p*ssy”

In reply to this, Stevenson simply asked Garcia why he was not in therapy!

