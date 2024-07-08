“F*ck Boy”: Shakur Stevenson Hits Back at Ryan Garcia Over Boring Fight Remarks

Time to add another name to the Ryan Garcia rival list, Shakur Stevenson. The suspended boxer just can’t seem to keep anyone’s name out of his mouth at the moment. As it turns out, ‘KingRy’ was watching Stevenson’s fight this weekend and had to egg the later on. He asked fans if they found the fight boring, so naturally ‘Fearless’ had to clap back at him.

Stevenson and Garcia aren’t really friends, but they have stayed out of each other’s way for a while now. Well all that changed yesterday following his fight.

The young boxer defended his title against Artem Harutyunyan via a unanimous decision victory. Following his victory, he clapped back at ‘KingRy’ on X in regards to his perceived issues with narcotics, an eventful weekend for the champ,

“I thought u was in rehab F*ck boy”

I thought u was in rehab Fuck boy https://t.co/oar5gxqaT3 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) July 8, 2024

Stevenson was alluding to the comments Garcia made earlier about skipping rehab to watch his brother’s fight on the same weekend on the Diaz vs. Masvidal undercard.

Regardless, ‘KingRy’ won’t be too worried about any of his boxing counterparts right now though as he is banned from the sport for a year. And so the haunting of MMA begins.

‘KingRy’ shares video of wrestling younger brother

Turns out, Garcia was serious about the MMA thing all along. Knowing he can not step into the boxing ring in a professional capacity for another year, it was the only logical next step.

Besides, he’s been beefing with UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley since before either can remember anymore. So, MMA training it is, for the boxer.

In a recent video uploaded to X, Garcia wrestled with his brother on the mats as he claims it was his first time trying wrestling,

“I’m trying wrestling just need a coach”

I’m trying wrestling just need a coach pic.twitter.com/mI69gqUzpp — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 8, 2024

Garcia made it clear that if he does transition to MMA he will only fight in the UFC, the premier MMA organization. He also has a number of opponents in mind for his debut. And of course, on top of that mountain of a list is O’Malley, who has often claimed to be the best boxer in the company.

It will be interesting to see if the transition actually takes place and Garcia can take to the octagon to fight men he’s been talking trash to for years.