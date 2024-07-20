True Geordie Predicts Seeing Terence Crawford Live Will Be the Ultimate Brag in 5 Years, Just Like Floyd Mayweather

True Geordie thinks Terence Crawford will be on par with Floyd Mayweather’s fame in a few years time. ‘Money’ Mayweather was such a big draw that he remained the highest-earning boxer till he retired. He made more money from fighting in the ring than any other boxer before him. These are the shoes that Crawford needs to fill if he wants to live up to the British YouTuber’s expectations.

‘Bud’ is one of the most talented boxers in the sport at the moment. He has no problem moving up and down in weight and is as dominant no matter what weight category he fights in.

His fight against Errol Spence Jr. only confirmed his P4P status. In a recent YouTube video, Geordie praised the boxer and really put him on a very high pedestal.

“I got to see Terence Crawford in five to ten years is going to be one of those things that people want to brag about and I’m going to be lucky enough to be able to say that.”

The Brit not only called him the most entertaining fighter at the moment, but also one of the greatest boxers to ever live.

Well, Crawford has been showing all the signs of a future great in his boxing career so far, he’s not been inside a ring for a pro fight in a year. However, that will change in August.

But before he does that, Crawford made his presence felt to the WWE universe by showing up at SmackDown in Omaha.

Crawford with an assist for The American Nightmare

The WWE SmackDown event on Friday night took place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Terence Crawford’s hometown. So naturally, the unbeaten boxer had to show out for his home crowd and come watch Cody Rhodes in the ring.

Crawford was sitting on a steel chair so when he saw Rhodes struggling in the ring, he got up and handed the WWE star a chair which the babyface used to take down A-Town Down Under.

Hopefully Cody doesn’t follow suit when Crawford takes on WBA champion Israil Madrimov on Saturday, Aug. 3, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.