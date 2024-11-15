Who’s Training Mike Tyson? Inside His Coaching Team for the Jake Paul Showdown

Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson weighs in the day before his fight against Jake Paul at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mike Tyson is gearing up for his highly anticipated showdown with Jake Paul this weekend. But at 58 years old, Tyson isn’t doing this alone—his coaching team has been working tirelessly to sharpen his skills and ensure he’s ready for the younger, ambitious Paul.

From refining his signature power punches to focusing on endurance and strategy, Tyson’s team has prepared him for yet another big moment in his iconic career.

Tyson‘s journey back to the ring is supported by two trusted trainers, Rafael Cordeiro and Billy White. While they may not carry the legendary aura of Cus D’Amato—the iconic trainer who shaped Tyson into the youngest heavyweight champion at 20—the duo has earned the heavyweight boxer’s respect and confidence.

Cordeiro, an MMA training legend, and White, a protégé of D’Amato from the 1970s, bring their own unique styles to the table. Together, they had trained Tyson for his 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split decision draw.

Cordeiro handles the mitts—and braces for Tyson’s raw power—while White offers ringside wisdom rooted in D’Amato’s teachings. Tyson describes their approach as “totally different” from his early days, but just as effective.

Who was Tyson’s OG trainer?

Tyson’s boxing journey began under the watchful eye of the legendary Cus D’Amato, a man known for his sharp suits and even sharper boxing intellect. D’Amato didn’t just train Tyson—he molded him into a ferocious force of nature, helping him become the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old.

More than just a coach, D’Amato was also a father figure to Tyson, instilling discipline, confidence, and the iconic peek-a-boo style that left opponents trembling. His impact on Tyson was profound, shaping not only his career but also the fighter’s philosophy inside and outside the ring.

So, even when Tyson lost a fight, he made sure the boxer had enough grit instilled in him to make a comeback.

Tyson, despite his legendary status, wasn’t invincible in the ring. Over his storied career, Tyson faced six losses. Some were shocking, like his infamous defeat to Buster Douglas in 1990, which ended his undefeated streak and reign as the heavyweight king.

The other losses came during the twilight of his career, including defeats to Evander Holyfield—yes, the ear-biting fight—and Lennox Lewis, two of the best heavyweights of their time. Toward the end, Tyson struggled with motivation and personal issues, culminating in losses to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride.

While these losses stung, at 58, a 28-year-old Paul might be the toughest battle Tyson’s faced yet. Make no mistake, he looks good on the pads, and he’s moving well and is in amazing shape. But none of those things hit back. Jake Paul will, especially after that thunderous slap Tyson pasted on his face.