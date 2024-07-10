Caitlin Clark ‘Thankful’ for Aliyah Boston, Talks About Her Guidance and Friendship

When talking about the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark receives flowers for the Rookie of the Year worthy season that she’s been having. However, fans and analysts often fail to give Aliyah Boston the attention that she deserves. Hence, Clark took it upon herself to shower her teammate with lofty praise and throw some light on the bond the two youngsters share.

In an interview with Matthew Byne of ClutchPoints, during the Indiana Fever’s practice, the 22-year-old star discussed the importance of Aliyah Boston. The sharpshooter began her admission by first talking about how the 2023 Rookie of the Year impacted the team. As per Clark’s statements, Boston has assumed the leadership role on this young Fever team and is doing a good job of keeping the spirits high in the Fever camp.

“She just wants the best for every single person. She’s such a positive light in our locker room, she’s a great voice, she’s always there whether things are great or when the things aren’t as great, she’s just a very consistent person in our locker room.”

The former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar then spoke about her friendship with Boston and how the two developed great chemistry right from the get-go. Clark added,

“She’s been somebody that’s been really helpful throughout my rookie year, obviously having gone through it just a year ago. I think you can tell our chemistry is really coming along and a lot of that has just been developed through games. So the more practice that we get together, only the better it’s gonna get. But, I’m really thankful for her.”

On numerous occasions throughout the season, it has been evident that Boston has been more of a mentor figure for Clark. Whether it is the forward motivating the rookie during the game or praising her in the interview, the camaraderie that they share is visible.

From what their latest social media activity suggests, Aliyah is even trying to create a special relationship with Caitlin off the hardwood.

Caitlin Clark talks about her iconic TikTok with Aliyah Boston

20 games into the 2024 season, it is safe to say that the members of the Indiana Fever are gelling with each other. Aliyah Boston’s latest TikTok video is proof of the same.

Ahead of the Indiana Fever-Washington Mystics contest on Wednesday, Aliyah Boston shared clips from the team’s pregame weight room session. Caitlin Clark was a prominent feature in the viral video. During this same interview, the All-Star teased fans about her presence in other similar videos in the future.

Clark was seen enjoying herself in the video. Apart from a few clips of her getting a workout done, the 22-year-old was continuously flexing.

The Indiana Fever enter tonight’s game, coming off an 83-78 win against Sabrina Ionescu’s New York Liberty. Hopefully, the morale of the locker room is not dampened and the team can clinch their 10th win of the season.