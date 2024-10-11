Warriors Legend Admits More People Would Recognize Caitlin Clark Than Him

Caitlin Clark’s popularity has increased multiple folds over the past 18 months. Her limitless shooting range, incredible passing ability, and stellar dribbling coupled with her otherworldly stats have turned her into a global sensation. The WNBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year is so recognizable that Chris Mullin suggested fans wouldn’t take note of him if he stood beside her.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, host Frank Isola asked the Warriors icon who fans would notice first if he, Mark Jackson, and Clark entered a Steak ‘n Shake in downtown Indianapolis. Mullin responded, “Caitlin Clark, and rightfully so.”

"It's you, Mark Jackson and Caitlin Clark. Who are more people going to recognize?" 🤣 – @TheFrankIsola "Caitlin Clark, rightfully so." – Chris Mullin pic.twitter.com/Sf6XcZpyCr — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 10, 2024

Mullin, a five-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist, Hall of Famer, and a former Pacers star, was a popular player in the 1990s and is fondly remembered by those who watched him in action. Mark Jackson has been in and around the NBA since 1987, first as a player, then as the Warriors’ head coach, and most recently as a commentator.

While both are pretty recognizable, their fame pales in comparison to Clark, who has been the talk of the town since last summer. Mullin understands that and isn’t irked about it. Not only is he unbothered about the Fever star being more popular than him, but he is also impressed by the guard’s tenacity.

Clark was on the receiving end of rough treatment from WNBA veterans and was left off the Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which caused an uproar on social media. However, the guard did not let either affect her and had an excellent second half of the season. Mullin lauded her mental fortitude and claimed he enjoys watching her play. He said,

“After that early season, whatever was going on in the drama world, she showed a lot of toughness I thought. Cos not only did she fight back, she showed a lot of toughness. Her skill is incredible. I love the shot-making… I love her game, quite like Steph! She reminds me of Steph Curry a lot.”

Clark’s impeccable range as a shooter since her Iowa days earned her comparisons to Stephen Curry. However, the four-time NBA champion believes it’s reductive.

Curry hypes up Clark’s impact by downplaying comparisons to him

During an interview with CBS Mornings in March, Curry acknowledged the comparisons between him and Clark and admitted there are similarities in their play styles. He said,

“I’ve been watching from afar and understanding just how much of a power she is out there on the court. The cool part is the way that she plays, and her range and the level of difficulty on her shots is obviously a very close comparison to the way that I play.”

However, he quickly downplayed them and claimed they undermined her ability as a passer and a rebounder. He explained that there’s a lot more to her game than her incredible shooting ability. Curry said,

“But I think it almost robs her of like the rest of her game because she’s such a good floor [general], she has her overall floor game. She’s racking up close to triple-doubles every night. Her shooting ability is her superpower, but the rest of her game is as polished as that, so this is must-see TV.”

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been compared to Steph Curry because of her ability to knock down three-pointers. Praising her overall skills on the court, @StephenCurry30 tells @Jerickaduncan that the comparison “robs her of the rest of her game.” pic.twitter.com/QCyuUalZRi — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 12, 2024

Clark finished her rookie season as the league leader in assists. She became only the second WNBA player after Courtney Vandersloot to average eight assists per game in a campaign, proving Curry’s point that there’s more to her game than flashy three-point shots.