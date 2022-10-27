Catalyst gets a new Apex Legends character trailer: All abilities explained

Less than a week from launch, Apex Legends has dropped a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Legend, Catalyst.

Set to be a defensive Legend, Catalyst’s abilities rely on tactical info plays and game sense. With ferrofluid at her command, Catalyst has been shown fortifying positions, even creating entire walls. In the new one-minute forty-three second trailer, Catalyst’s Passive, Tactical and Ultimate abilities were revealed. Serving as an anti-octane of sorts, Catalyst will most likely change the pace of a game. Also shown off in the trailer were her emotes and finishers which seemed crisp and brutal.

Here’s everything to know from the latest Catalyst trailer ahead of season 15: Eclipse.

Fortify doors and slow down enemies with the newest Apex Legends character, Catalyst

Tressa Crystal Smith, aka, Catalyst, is a “Defensive Conjurer” capable of stopping entire squads dead in their tracks. Her kit is as follows:

Barricade (Passive ability): Reinforce doors, strengthening them and locking them to enemies. Spaces where doors have been destroyed can also be reinforced.

Piercing Spikes (Tactical ability): Throw out a patch of ferrofluid which turns into spikes when enemies are near. Catalyst remains immune to enemy spikes.

Dark Veil (Ultimate ability): Raise a permeable wall of ferrofluid. Enemies who walk through it will be slowed and partially blinded for a brief time.

While Catalyst’s kit seems useful overall, her true potential will come alive in the late game. Her kit will prompt players to rotate to zones early and fortify powerful positions. With a Legend like Catalyst on the squad, keeping enemies out isn’t the only opportunity. Pairing Catalyst with Caustic, players can even box squads in, suffocating them with nowhere to rotate. Subsequently, Wattson picks could also gain popularity as players can pair Wattson’s fences with Catalyst’s ultimate to paralyze enemies.

Catalyst’s character bio describes her as an “elegant, standoffish woman, who likes crystals more than she likes most people.” Her official bio reads:

“Tressa grew up on Boreas, a faltering planet with a deteriorating moon. Conformity and efficiency were necessities there, but that never suited Tressa. Instead, she was more at home with fellow misfits who spent their time on crystal readings, moon rituals, and personal witchery. They made her turbulent teenage years (and simultaneous gender transition) easier and less lonely.”

Escaping from corporate encroachment, Tressa fled to Cleo, the moon where the Apex Games is headed. Growing attached to the community there, Tressa is determined to turn the Apex Games to her advantage. Fans can use her kit when Season 15 drops on November 1.