Chile Open 2024: 5 Top Restaurants and Places to Visit in Santiago During Annual ATP Event

The Chile Open 2024 kickstarted on Monday, February 26 in Santiago, the country’s capital. The ATP 250 event is headlined by local favorite Nicolas Jarry, followed by the likes of Sebastian Baez and Arthur Fils. On that note, here are the 5 top restaurants and places to visit in Santiago:

1. Borago is the most famous in the top 5 restaurants in Santiago list

The award-winning joint has been featured twice in the list of the world’s top 50 restaurants in the last three years. They serve stellar local cuisine elevated for the fine-dine palate with an extensive wine selection. Despite being on the pricier side, they tend to have a lengthy waitlist. Reservations via their website are necessary.

This place is interestingly just 6.2 miles away from the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, the centre of the Chile Open 2024 action.

Address – Av. San José María Escrivá de Balaguer 5970, Vitacura, Santiago

Contact – +56 2 953 8893

2. La Cabrera Chile Isidora is great for pets, tourists and tennis fans

This pet-friendly restaurant is the leading steakhouse in the city. It also serves traditional Latin American fare and has a full bar. The complete menu and reservations are available on the website.

The place is 6.6 miles away from the centre of tennis action in Santiago.

Address – Isidora Goyenechea 3275, Las Condes, Santiago 7550129

Contact – +56 9 3452 4440

3. Ambrosia is the nearest to tennis action amongst the top 5 restaurants in Santiago list

Yet another restaurant to have featured in the world’s top 50 restaurants list, this family-run business has a daily rotating menu with international dishes. It also offers guests al fresco dining in their garden. Led by their award-winning chef, the brand also operates a cafe serving local cuisine. Further details are available on the website.

Ambrosia is just 3.2 miles away from the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo.

Address – Pamplona 78 Vitacura, Santiago 7650750

Contact – +56 2 2217 3075

4. Peumayen Ancestral Food is also in top 5 restaurants in Santiago list

A relatively pocket-friendly place that serves authentic Chilean cuisine, it also has extensive vegetarian/vegan options. The website states their menu is inspired by the indigenous people of the South American country. Reservations are recommended and can be made from the website.

Peumayen Ancestral Food is 9.6 miles away from the tennis arena of the Chile Open 2024.

Address – Barrio Bellavista Constitucion 136 Providencia, Santiago 7530222

Contact – +56 9 4958 0141

5. Castillo Forestal is a great choice of Western food

Situated in a French-style chateau that was built in 1910, this place serves classic French, European, and international cuisine. Prior booking is recommended, and so is dining on their open rooftop. Further details and reservations are on the website.

Castillo Forestal is just 10 miles away from the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo.

Address – Avenida Cardenal Jose Maria Caro, 390 Parque Forestal, Santiago 8320060

Contact – +56 9 4444 8531

Tourist spots among the 5 top restaurants and places to visit in Santiago

1. Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art

Often called one of the best museums in South America, it houses a large collection of artefacts that display the full glory of centuries-old pre-Columbian Latin and Central America. Pre-Columbian refers to the period before the arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1492 and subsequent European colonisation.

Tickets start from $15 and can be purchased at the window.

Address – Bandera 361, 8320298 Santiago, Región Metropolitana

2. Casablanca Valley

Located an hour’s drive from Santiago, the lush green valley boasts the finest wineries in the region, along with some exotic birds. All wineries in the region host day tours, usually including a walk in the estate followed by wine sampling and tasting. A single day is enough to enjoy the scenes and wines in full.

Ask your hotel or travel agency for package bookings, starting from as low as $99.

3. Cerro San Cristobal

The 860m hill rises high above the rest of the city, offering panoramic views of the Chilean capital. A moderate 45-minute hike gets visitors to the top, where they are greeted by the Manuel Foster Observatory. Also at the peak is a 22-meter statue of the Virgin Mary. A cable car service is also available to get guests to the top.

Other attractions on or near the hill include a zoo, a wine museum, a public park, and a Japanese Zen Garden.

Address – Pio Nono 445, Recoleta Parque Metropolitano de Santiago, Santiago 8320000

4. Casa Museo La Chascona

Fans of poetry will want to visit the house built and owned by the 1971 Nobel Prize in Literature winner Pablo Neruda. He constructed the house for his secret lover, Matilde Urrutia, who would go on to become his third wife.

Neruda’s style of poetry and work is reflected in the architecture of this house, now a popular museum. Entry costs just over $8, as per the website where further details are available.

Address – Fernando Márquez de la Plata 0192, Barrio Bellavista, Providencia,

5. Sky Costanera

Situated atop a 300m skyscraper, this is the highest viewpoint in all of South America. It offers 360° views of Santiago, letting tourists get acquainted with the city like never before. To add to the experience, guests can also enjoy their bar and coffee shop located at the top.

Entry for adults starts from $18 and further details are on the website.

Address – Av. Andrés Bello 2425, 7510689 Providencia, Región Metropolitana

