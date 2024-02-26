Acapulco Open 2024: 5 Top Restaurants in Acapulco and Places to Visit During ATP 500 Tournament

Acapulco is situated in the southwestern part of Mexico. The city is famous for its beautiful beaches and historic culture. With the Acapulco Open 2024 set to begin from February 26, 2024, tennis fans from all over the world will head to Mexico. So we have come up with a list of the top 5 restaurants in Acapulco and places to visit which you must not miss out on.

1. Sunset Lounge is the finest amongst the top 5 restaurants in Acapulco

The Sunset Lounge is famous for its authentic seafood. Located at the edge of the ocean, the tourist can enjoy a beautiful view of the sunset too. Along with seafood, the restaurant also serves various brands of wines.

This restaurant is 8.2 miles from the Arena GNP Seguros, where the Acapulco Open 2024 event will be held. So by road, it should not take more than 20-25 minutes.

Address : Avenida Costera Miguel Alemán 121, Acapulco 39670 Mexico

Contact : +52 55 3555 0143

2. Umami Sushi Bar is a delight for Japanese food lovers

The Umami Sushi Bar is the best place in Acapulco for Japanese food. The hotel serves a wide range of sushis which are famous among food lovers there as well as tourists. Alongside sushis, Umami also serves wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Umami Sushi Bar is just 6.6 miles away from the tennis action at the Acapulco Open 2024, which would be a mere 15-20 minutes drive by road.

Address : Cristóbal Colón 100 Costa Azul Subdivision, Acapulco 39850 Mexico

Contact : +52 744 484 7988

3. Zibu is the nearest to tennis action amongst top 5 restaurants in Acapulco

The Zibu is located right on the beach. However, despite being near the beach, the hotel is famous for its Asian food and does not serve seafood. Also, the restaurant offers a brilliant view and fine dining experience.

Incredibly, Ziku is a mere 2.5 miles away from Arena GNP Seguros, which is barely a 5-7 minutes drive by road.

Address : Escenica Fracc. Glomar, Acapulco 39887 Mexico

Contact : +52 744 449 6202

4. Origen is second nearest to tennis action amongst top 5 restaurants in Acapulco

The Origen serves some brilliant continental food to its customers. Along with food, the hotel even offers various bar options which includes some complementary cocktails.

This place is 3.9 miles away from the tennis arena, which is a 10-minute drive by road on estimate.

Address : Jacques Cousteau 51 Brisas del Marques, Acapulco 39887 Mexico

Contact : +52 744 166 9063

5. Cafe Al Mar is extremely popular, showcasing Acapulco’s best

The Cafe Al Mar is located on a beach in Acapulco. The cafe offers various dishes including Italian specialities like pizzas and pastas. Also, the cafe is well known in the city and a popular spot among the tourists.

Cafe Al Mar is 8.38 miles away from Arena GNP Seguros, which would also be a 20-25 minutes drive approximately.

Address : Zona De Playa Marbella (glorieta De La Diana), Acapulco 39690 Mexico

Contact : +52 744 135 6323

Along with some amazing restaurants, Acapulco is also home to some of the best places to visit. The Mexican city is known to be a famous tourist spot and is often filled with visitors. Here is a list of top five places to visit in Acapulco.

1. La Quebrada

La Quebrada is a long line of cliffs located in the sea. The trained divers use the daredevil cliff to dive into the sea. However, a boat ride through the cliffs is also in huge demand.

2. Playa de Barra Vieja

The Playa de Barra Vieja is a famous beach in Acapulco. The beach has various food and drink options with shacks located everywhere. Also, the clean water on the beach attracts a lot of tourists with fishing famous there too.

3. Playa Condesa

The Playa Condesa is the most famous beach in Acapulco. The beach has various water sport activities and is a famous spot among tourists. Also, the beach is homosexual-friendly, which attracts more visitors to the beach.

4. Cultural Centre Acapulco

The cultural center of Acapulco is famous among tourists. The place is located in the center of the city and displays the history of the city of Acapulco. The Mural was created in 1956 and has been a tourist attraction ever since.

5. Isla La Raquota

The clean waters in Isla La Raquota is a wide tourist attraction. The visitors can hire a bottom less boat and explore the beautiful waters while exploring the beautiful sea life.

The Acapulco Open 2024 will be held between 26th February to 3rd March on the outdoor hard court surface in Acapulco. A star studded lineup of tennis stars are set to feature in the blockbuster event. Alex de Minaur will start the tournament as the defending champion, having won the title in 2023. Former champions in Acapulco include tennis stars like Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.