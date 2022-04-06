Basketball

“Chris Paul is the difference maker for the Phoenix Suns”: CP3’s legendary status comes to the fore as he leads yet another team to a franchise record in wins

"Chris Paul is the difference maker for the Phoenix Suns": CP3's legendary status comes to the fore as he leads yet another team to a franchise record in wins
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Josh Hazlewood IPL 2022 availability: When will Josh Hazlewood join RCB?
Next Article
Nathan Coulter-Nile Injury Update: What happened to Nathan Coulter-Nile in IPL 2022?
NBA Latest Post
"Chris Paul is the difference maker for the Phoenix Suns": CP3's legendary status comes to the fore as he leads yet another team to a franchise record in wins
“Chris Paul is the difference maker for the Phoenix Suns”: CP3’s legendary status comes to the fore as he leads yet another team to a franchise record in wins

Chris Paul and his greatness are amplified as he leads yet another team, the Phoenix…