“Chris Paul is the difference maker for the Phoenix Suns”: CP3’s legendary status comes to the fore as he leads yet another team to a franchise record in wins

Chris Paul and his greatness are amplified as he leads yet another team, the Phoenix Suns to their franchise record in wins.

The Point God is the equivalent of a messiah to NBA teams. He has often gone in and changed the fortune of lottery teams and turned them into contenders.

It cannot be understated how CP3’s involvement is often the turning point for franchises. His style of play allows for players around him to get better.

He has also often helped young players flourish and unlock their potential. The most recent examples are Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The young stars have become all-star caliber players and are leading their respective teams with flair. They are also now capable of leading their teams to wins, although the Thunder have had a wayward season.

If anything is to go by the trend for teams with 60-plus wins, the Pheonix Suns are well on their way to the NBA title.

Chris Paul and his uncanny ability to turn the ship around

There are very few players in the mold of Chris Paul. A player that can turn a franchise around and add depth to a squad without any additional members.

The biggest example would be his stint at OKC Thunder. He seemingly took a broken franchise, which was left in tatters after the departures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George, into a playoff team.

Although CP3 could not lead the Thunder to their franchise win record, he has managed to do with his new team, the Phoenix Suns.

Today’s drubbing of the Los Angeles Lakers means that the Pheonix Suns now have an NBA best record of 63-16 with three games left.

The Suns can avenge their NBA Finals defeat last year. They look like they are in far better shape and are firing on all cylinders. Will CP3 turn his fortune around? We will find out very soon.