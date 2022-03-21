“Devin Booker is shooting 51/41/93 without Chris Paul”: The Olympic Gold medallist steps up to fill in the Point God’s shoes.

Devin Booker is now “Point Book” as the Phoenix Suns go about their business without their veteran leader.

The biggest storyline this season has been the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. After what seemed like a catastrophic finals breakdown, the Arizona outfit has come out all guns blazing.

They currently hold the best record in the NBA with a 58-14, which is 9 games clear of the second seed. The team has been in phenomenal form.

They have been in red hot form throughout the season. A lot of the credit should be given to their superstars Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Devin Booker has filled in his mentor’s shoes well

Chris Paul has been out for nearly 10 games now and in that time Booker has deputized in his role. While the three-time NBA all-star primarily plays as a shooting guard, he has done excellently as a point guard.

Point Book without Chris Paul (10 games): 28.2 PPG

4.8 RPG

7.0 APG He had 31/7/5 today before fouling out. pic.twitter.com/U2XDXcgFBG — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 21, 2022

During this 10 game stretch, Booker has averaged 28.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Today, against the Sacramento Kings, he put up 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists before fouling out.

It is no stretch of the imagination to say that Devin has done a good job trying to mimic his 12-time all-star teammate’s productivity.

While pundits and analysts predicted a drop in the Suns’ form, Devin and co. have ensured that nothing of that sort has happened.

The Suns have been on a tear and are the most lethal team in the league. With their superstar point guard, they have an NBA best record of .828.

A mind-boggling statistic here is that even without their veteran leader, the Suns still remain the best outfit in the league with a record of. 714.

It is safe to say the Phoenix Suns are the clear-cut favorites to win the NBA championship this year.