“Damn it!”: Nets head coach Steve Nash had an amazing reaction when asked about Suns’ Chris Paul passing him for 3rd Place on the NBA’s All-Time Assist Leaderboard

Steve Nash had a great reaction to Chris Paul overtaking him for third in the NBA’s all-time assist chart, saying he’s one of the best NBA point guards ever.

Steve Nash is arguably one of the best point guards in NBA history. Moreover, the 6ft 3in guard even has 2 MVP awards to his name. In addition, he dished out an astounding 10,335 assists in his career, which was third on the All-time list. In fact, for a long time, no one thought it can be overtaken.

Enter Chris Paul.

The ‘Point God’ recorded an incredible 18-assist game against the Pelicans, propelling him past Steve Nash on the All-time assist list. Chris Paul now holds the third spot on the charts, with 10,346 assists to his name.

Congrats to @CP3 of the @Suns for moving up two spots into 3rd on the all-time ASSISTS list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/AnoAg7yYIo — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021

Suns star Chris Paul overtook Nash in the All-Time assist charts, and Nash was there to give his opinion. At first, using just two words before getting a little more serious. Check out the hilarious clip here:

Steve Nash’s reaction to Chris Paul passing him for 3rd all-time on the NBA’s assist list: “Damn it” 😂 “Chris is one of the best point guards we ever had” pic.twitter.com/zsOijxcTbH — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2021

If Chris Paul does keep playing at the same level for a few more years, expect him to be moving higher up on the Assists leader board. However, as of now, it will be the last thing on his mind. He will be looking to make a finals run with the Phoenix Suns for the second year in a row.

What to expect from Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns this season?

The Phoenix Suns were up 2-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA finals, and it looked like both Chris Paul and the Suns went win their first-ever championship. However, the Suns carried out a choke job, losing 4 games on the bounce.

Last year, everyone saw them as the underdogs and paid no real attention to Phoenix. However, this year, things are going to be different. Opponents are going to be on full alert when they see the Suns on their calendar.

One player who is key to their success is none other than Chris Paul. The veteran guard is averaging an underwhelming 13.8 points per game. However, he is leading the league in assists, with 11.8 per game. That is a good sign for them.

However, none of this will matter if he can’t replicate the same level of playmaking in the playoffs. The Suns will expect him to make his surrounding cast better, by setting up young stars Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker. Additionally, he will be expected to use his experience to guide the Suns deep into the Playoffs.

Barring injury, there’s little injury why CP3 make an All-Star team this year, along with being the Assist leader.

The Suns will have to go through powerhouses Lakers and Utah Jazz to make the Western Conference Finals. Unless Chris Paul is at his best, the Phoenix Suns stand little to no chance.

However, it would be a shame to bet against a Chris Paul and Devin Booker-led team, especially after last year.