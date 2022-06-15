Miscellaneous

“Coinbase’s market cap dwindles to $13 billion and Kevin Durant has lost 70% of his investment!”: Crypto Winter is here and the Nets superstar’s IPO investment looks shaky 

The Crypto Winter is here and your investments will be shaky, ask Coinbase or ask Kevin Durant, who might be down over 80%!
