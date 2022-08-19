“100%”: Rashid Khan ardent on playing for Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2022-23

Rashid Khan has just played for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, and this time he will go in the International players’ draft.

The Big Bash League is set to start from 13 December 2022, and ahead of the tournament, there will be an international player’s draft for the very first time in the history of the competition. Some big names have registered for the draft, and Rashid Khan is one of them.

Rashid is going to be a hot property in the draft as he is one of the biggest match winners in the shortest format of the game. He has just played for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL so far, and the Strikers will have an opportunity to sign him back by the use of the retention rule.

Rashid Khan keen on playing for Adelaide Strikers in BBL 12

In a recent Interview with the BBL, Rashid Khan was asked whether he would want to return to the Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming BBL season. He was clear about his choice and said that he just loves the Adelaide Strikers, and he wants to join them back 100%.

“100%, Yeah. I love my time in Adelaide and I love Strikers, love the fans, love the ground and love the city,” Rashid Khan said.

“I always have that kind of discussion with the players and with the friends that it’s a city that I would love to live in the future.”

Rashid Khan has bowled his last ball of #BBL10 😢 Don’t they love him here in Adelaide! pic.twitter.com/5vE0LCMU7J — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2021

Rashid was also asked about the other Afghan players that he wants to get picked in the upcoming BBL International draft. He said that he wants Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai to get picked. Both of them are openers, and they are famous for playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

“I’m looking forward to a couple of openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Both of them are destructive batsmen, especially in the short format of the game. They have done so so well so far,” Rashid added.

Gurbaz was a part of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, whereas Hazratullah Zazai has also played in T20 leagues around the world. Both of them can make their BBL debuts this season.