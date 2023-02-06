$13 million worth Ben Stokes was once fined £830 for speeding and a prospect of Jail term for this reason

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes had a year to remember last year. He was made the Test captain of the side, and England performed exceptionally well under his leadership where they did not lose even a single series. England managed to beat Pakistan in their home conditions as well. Stokes was also a part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad.

Stokes is one of the most popular cricketers around and his net worth is said to be around $13 million as per CAKnowledge. He earns a good amount of money from England’s central contract and was recently bought by Chennai Super Kings for a price of INR 16.25 crores.

The career of Stokes has been filled with controversies as well where he was forced to miss the Ashes 2017-18 due to his brawl in a nightclub in Durham, and he was once fined for abusing the spectators after losing his wicket against South Africa. Stokes even missed the 2014 T20 World Cup after injuring his hand in a freak manner.

$13 million worth Ben Stokes was once fined £830 for speeding

In 2016, Ben Stokes was engaged in yet another controversy when he was caught overspeeding his car on the roads of Yorkshire. The cameras caught him driving his car at around 75 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone. It was Stokes’ 4th overspeeding offence in a span of one year.

Stokes was fined £830 by magistrate Anna Ramsden, and he was banned from driving for the next 6 months. If Stokes would have found driving in the next 6 months, a term behind the bar was on the cards. Stokes accepted the fine, and his counsel Laura Nash said that Stokes is aware that this kind of offense sends a very wrong message.

“He is at a loss as to how there is an endorsement on the same date. He is very much aware that this sends out the wrong message, that a professional sportsman has been captured speeding on four separate occasions,” Laura Nash said.