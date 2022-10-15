20-20 World Cup schedule: India schedule for T20 World Cup 2022

India schedule for T20 World Cup 2022: India are placed in Super 12 Group 2 alongside Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Currently No. 1 ranked team in MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Rankings, India will be kicking-off their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a high-profile clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It is noteworthy that the inaugural champions of the T20 World Cup are placed alongside South Africa and Bangladesh other than Pakistan in Super 12 Group 2. Set to be joined by two more qualifying teams, these six teams will lock horns against each other once before the Top Two qualifying for the semi-finals.

As far as the ICC Rankings are concerned, India are the only team to have played more than 50 T20Is in the given period. Having also played and won the maximum number of matches in the shortest format in the last 12 months, India aren’t short on practice ahead of what is going to be the eighth T20 World Cup.

It is true that a couple of key players getting injured ahead of this world event have jolted India’s preparations. Although captain Rohit Sharma doesn’t believe in last-minute decisions with respect to their Playing XI for the first match on October 23, there is no hiding from the fact that their 15-member squad and four reserves comprise of as many as three last-minute decisions.

That being said, whatever had to happen has happened and cannot be changed. If Sharma and his men play according to their potential, which they had failed to do during ICC T20 World Cup 2021, they will still be a force to reckon with in the next one month.

India schedule for T20 World Cup 2022

Having played a couple of warm-up matches against Western Australia in Perth, India have now traveled to Brisbane for warm-up matches against two international teams.

October 23 – India vs Pakistan in Melbourne

October 27 – India vs TBA in Sydney

October 30 – India vs South Africa in Perth

November 2 – Bangladesh vs India in Adelaide

November 6 – India vs TBA in Melbourne

Click here to go through full ICC T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures.