“I don’t believe in last minute decisions”: Rohit Sharma confirms India have finalized Playing 11 for Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that India’s playing 11 for the match against Pakistan is already finalized.

The T20 World Cup will officially begin tomorrow with the Super-12 stages starting next week. Ahead of the tournament, the captains of all 16 teams assembled together for an ICC event, and they answered some media questions as well.

India will start their journey on 23rd October, where they will be facing their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The venue is already sold out, and it should be an exciting match to watch out for. Pakistan defeated India last year, and the Indian team would seek revenge.

The Indian team will be missing a couple of their regular first-eleven players Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Suuryakumar Yadav has been splendid this season, and he would want the other batters to support him as well in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma confirms India have finalized Playing 11 for Pakistan

Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he has already finalized India’s playing 11 for the match against Pakistan. He said he does not want to make any last-minute decisions, and all the players who are playing the match have been informed about the same. However, he did not give any hints about the team whatsoever.

“I don’t believe in last-minute decisions, I have already my X1 for the Pakistan match, those players are informed as well as I need them to prepare well,” Rohit Sharma said at the ICC event.

Rohit also gave a fitness update about the availability of Mohammed Shami. Mohammed Shami has already reached Brisbane, and Rohit said that he is looking in a good shape and has worked really hard for the World Cup coming up. Shami was recently announced as the official replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.

“Shami looks good now, he has worked really hard in the last few weeks to be ready for the World Cup,” Rohit Sharma added further.

It will be interesting to see the combination of the Indian team in the first match. With Mohammed Shami in the team, he can be drafted straight into the playing 11.