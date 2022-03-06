2022 Women’s World Cup commentators: Full list of commentators for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Women’s World Cup commentators: The International Cricket Council have arranged a 16-member commentary team for the World Cup.

India Women vs Pakistan Women, an ace clash in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, has witnessed India stamping their authority yet again in a WODI against Pakistan.

India captain Mithali Raj’s (9) decision of batting first after winning the toss resulted in her team getting reduced to 114/6 in the 34th over. Having said that, an all-round performance since then has turned the tables with respect to the match situation.

In what commenced with a record 122-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Sneh Rana (53*) and Pooja Vastrakar (67), Indian bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals to dismiss half the Pakistani team for just 70 runs in the 24th over.

Pakistan, who haven’t won a WODI against India till date, will have to score in excess of seven runs per over in the remaining 23 overs in order to register their maiden WODI victory against India.

The 12th edition of the Women’s World Cup, 2022 World Cup is being organized with ICC (International Cricket Council) bringing on board a 16-member commentary panel.

Legendary women’s players namely New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley and Lesley Murdoch, Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar and Mel Jones, India’s Anjum Chopra, England’s Lydia Greenway, West Indies’ Stacy-Ann King and Pakistan’s Sana Mir are the high-profile names in the commentary team for the World Cup.

In addition to illustrious commentators in Natalie Germanos, Kass Naidoo and Alan Wilkins, former men’s players in New Zealand’s Simon Doull and Ian Smith, England’s Nasser Hussain and India’s Sanjay Manjrekar and WV Raman are also calling the games across six venues (Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch).

