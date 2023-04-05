HomeSearch

2023 IPL Guwahati Tickets Price List For Rajasthan Royals’ Home Matches

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 05/04/2023

Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be hosting an IPL match for the first time tonight.

ACA (Assam Cricket Association) have made arrangements for a total of 11 different price categories for its 22 stands for a couple of Indian Premier League 2023 matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Speaking particularly of online tickets for this venue, ticket prices range between INR 1,000 to INR 9,000. In addition to the most expensive price category, the second-most expensive category costing a fan INR 7,500 per ticket also belong to Corporate Boxes.

Having said that, apart from the high-end tickets, interested fans can also book tickets for much lower price ranging between INR 1,000 to INR 5,000.

Rajasthan Royalssecond home venue for the ongoing 16th season of the IPL will see them hosting Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 5 and 8 respectively in Guwahati. With Northeast India slated to host the biggest T20 tournament across the world for the first time, one expects both these matches to be played in a houseful stadium.

S. No.PriceStands
1INR 1,000Dollar East Std B 2nd Floor
2INR 1,200Super Royals W E 2nd Floor & Super Royals W E 2nd Floor
3INR 1,600Goel TMT North G 3rd Floor, Jio North Block A 3rd Floor & Luminous South D 3rd Floor
4INR 2,000SBI Life West E 1st Floor, SBI Life West F 1st Floor & Dollar East Std B 1st Floor
5INR 2,200SBI Life West E Ground Floor, SBI Life West F Ground Floor & Dollar East B Ground Floor
6INR 2,500BKT Tires South C Ground Floor & Luminous South D Ground Floor
7INR 3,000Goel TMT North G Ground Floor & Jio North Block A Ground Floor
8INR 4,000BKT Tires South C 2nd Floor & Luminous South D 2nd Floor
9INR 5,000Goel TMT North G 2nd Floor
10INR 7,500VIP South Box 2 2nd Floor
11INR 9,000South Corp Box 10 1st Floor & South Corp Box 10 2nd Floor

 

