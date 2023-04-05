Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be hosting an IPL match for the first time tonight.

ACA (Assam Cricket Association) have made arrangements for a total of 11 different price categories for its 22 stands for a couple of Indian Premier League 2023 matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Speaking particularly of online tickets for this venue, ticket prices range between INR 1,000 to INR 9,000. In addition to the most expensive price category, the second-most expensive category costing a fan INR 7,500 per ticket also belong to Corporate Boxes.

Having said that, apart from the high-end tickets, interested fans can also book tickets for much lower price ranging between INR 1,000 to INR 5,000.

Rajasthan Royals‘ second home venue for the ongoing 16th season of the IPL will see them hosting Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 5 and 8 respectively in Guwahati. With Northeast India slated to host the biggest T20 tournament across the world for the first time, one expects both these matches to be played in a houseful stadium.

We are really happy that @rajasthanroyals has chosen Assam to be their “second home”. At a meeting with their management and players, I assured them when they play tomorrow on home turf, Guwahati will give a Royal Reception 😉@tarangagogoi @lonsaikia pic.twitter.com/uiqEqoeQ6K — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2023

2023 IPL Guwahati Tickets Price List For Rajasthan Royals’ Home Matches