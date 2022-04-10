Kuldeep Sen stats: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

Yashasvi Jaiswal not playing today: Rajasthan Royals have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 20th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We’re gonna look to bowl first. Even last game, I didn’t have any other reason. Just that we want to know what to chase and maybe, dew might come on later. Just want to come out and do the job for the team. We’re chasing, so we’ll know what to do and I can pace my innings accordingly. We have a great team and that makes the team of a captain easy,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

Among the top four teams at the points table, Super Giants have made four changes to their Playing XI by bringing in debutant all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera for batter Evin Lewis and fast bowler Andrew Tye.

Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal not playing vs Lucknow Super Giants?

With both their IPL 2022 victories coming batting first, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson reflected on the ability of a “well-balanced” side to defend totals.

“We did the same [bat first] thing last time, so just need to put runs on the board and defend it later. Nothing can be done about the toss, our team is well-balanced to deal with that factor,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like Lucknow, Rajasthan have also made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been benched for a couple of IPL debutants in batter Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowler Kuldeep Sen.

While Samson wasn’t asked about the rationale behind leaving out opening batter Jaiswal, it appears to be a decision because of the 20-year old player’s current form. In three innings this season, Jaiswal has scored 25 runs at an average and strike rate of 8.33 and 104.16 respectively.

van der Dussen, 33, has scored 4,129 runs in 132 innings at an average and strike rate of 38.23 and 130.17 respectively. In his eight-year old T20 career, the right-hand batter has scored three centuries and 28 half-centuries. Sen, on the other hand, has picked 12 wickets at an average of 41.25, an economy rate of 8.20 and a strike rate of 30.1 in 18 T20s for Madhya Pradesh.