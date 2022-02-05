India U19 vs England U19 Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch IND vs AUS U19 World Cup final?

India U19 vs England U19 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of U19 World Cup final.

The final match of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 will be played between India U-19 and England U-19 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound today.

India, who will be playing their fifth U-19 World Cup final (fourth consecutive) in the last decade, will take the field in search of their fifth U19 world title. Having already won four U-19 World Cups, India are the most successful team in junior cricket.

England, on the other hand, will be playing an U-19 World Cup final after 24 years. Their last final appearance in 1998 under Owais Shah remains their only junior world title till now.

Displaying great courage, strength, and determination, the U-19 team has made it to the final. Seize the moment, boys, embrace it and put your best foot forward. We are proud of you and I wish you the very best for the final. Go get the trophy home. 🇮🇳🏆 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 5, 2022

India, who have won three out of their last five YODIs against England, have maintained a formidable record against the English Colts in the last four decades. Out of the 49 YODIs between these two teams, India have won 37 matches as compared to England’s 11 wins. While this will be their first match against each other in West Indies, India have a 12-3 lead in 15 YODIs against England at neutral venues.

India U19 vs England U19 Live Telecast Channel Channel in India and England

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in India. As has been the case with broadcasting international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for this showpiece event as well.

The Antigua YODI between India and England will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Select 2/2 HD. Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as English fans are concerned, they will have to switch to the tried and tested Sky Sports Cricket to follow the final match this afternoon.

Date – 05/02/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 01:00 PM (England) and 06:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Select 2/2 HD (India) and Sky Sports Cricket (England).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Sky Sports Cricket app (Sky Sports Cricket).