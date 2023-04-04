Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati T20 Records, Highest Score and Successful Run Chase

Guwahati will become the eighth city to host an Indian Premier League 2023 match tomorrow. Set to host a Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings encounter, the city will become the second Indian city after Lucknow to be hosting its maiden IPL match this season. While Uttar Pradesh had still hosted a handful of IPL matches in the past, Indian state of Assam will be hosting one for the first time on Wednesday.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see a jam-packed Barsapara Cricket Stadium hosting IPL 2023 Match 8. Slated to host only a couple of matches this season unlike most other venues, citizens of not only Guwahati but neighbouring cities have limited opportunities to watch a live match of the biggest T20 league across the globe in their state.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati T20 Records

With this stadium hosting a couple of result-oriented ODIs and T20Is each till now, it has been venue to 11 Men’s T20s thus far.

Highest T20 run-scorers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium are Ajinkya Rahane (163), Manish Pandey (146), Sudip Chatterjee (115), Karun Nair (114) and Akhil Herwadkar (114). Barring Rahane and Pandey, neither of the remaining three batters is part of IPL 2023 squads.

Devdutt Padikkal (109), David Miller (106), Prithvi Shaw (93), Mayank Agarwal (79) and Krunal Pandya (75) are the others who have done well here among players part of current squads.

Highest wicket-takers in T20s played at this stadium are Shubham Agarwal (7), Mohit Avasthi (7), Krishnappa Gowtham (7), Vijaykumar Vyshak (5) and Shahbaz Ahmed (5). In addition to Gowtham and Ahmed, KC Cariappa (5), Jason Behrendorff (4), Tushar Deshpande (4), Mukesh Kumar (4) and Akash Deep (3) have picked more than two wickets here among current IPL players.

Highest Score and Successful Run Chase in Guwahati T20s

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 237/3 20 India South Africa 2022 221/3 20 South Africa India 2022 193/2 20 Mumbai Baroda 2021 176/3 20 Chhattisgarh Services 2021 166/4 20 Karnataka Mumbai 2021

Both the 200+ innings totals in Guwahati T20s had come in the same international match. The milestone is yet to be achieved in a domestic T20. Nehru Stadium, which had hosted 16 ODIs between 1983-2010 in this city, has also hosted five T20s but most of them were low-scoring contests with even the 150-run mark touched only thrice across 10 outings.

At a venue which has mostly favoured the team batting first in the shortest format, Karnataka hold the record for the highest successful run-chase on the back of chasing down a 146-run target against Chhattisgarh with four wickets and three balls remaining in the match.