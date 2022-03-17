3rd PAK vs AUS Test match tickets Gaddafi Stadium: How to book Pakistan vs Australia Lahore Test match tickets?

3rd PAK vs AUS Test match tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for third Pakistan vs Australia Test.

The third Test match of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan will be played in Lahore between March 21-25. An outright weekday contest, both teams will be vying for a victory in the third Test. In addition to a series win, a victory will also aid a team in gaining ICC World Test Championship points which is a necessity especially after a couple of draws in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The iconic Gaddafi Stadium, which had last hosted a T20I over a year ago, will be hosting a Test match after as many as 13 years. Considering how Pakistani fans have registered sold out venues in both the previous Tests, there is no reason why this match wouldn’t be played in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Despite the recently concluded second Test finishing in a riveting draw, one can’t deny that the pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium will have to be better than both Pindi Cricket Stadium and National Stadium. Hence, it will be interesting to see how PCB’s (Pakistan Cricket Board) new move of hiring Toby Lumsden (Head Curator at ICC Academy) will affect the surface for this match.

3rd PAK vs AUS Test match tickets

Third Pakistan vs Australia Lahore Test match tickets can be bought from Book Me. Fans can visit either their website or application to book tickets for this series-decider.

All you have to do is click on the “Cricket” icon on the homepage. The next page will require you to click on “Book Your tickets Now”. Subsequently, select the preferred match day and click on “Book Me”.

The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Book Me page for booking Pakistan vs Australia tickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, click below:

