“5 wickets in T20 doesn’t come everyday”: Arshdeep Singh earns Irfan Pathan’s admiration for picking best IPL figures

Arshdeep Singh earns Irfan Pathan’s admiration: The fast bowler from Arshdeep Singh picked his maiden T20 five-wicket haul tonight.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh emerged as the pick of their bowlers for picking his maiden T20 five-wicket haul.

Introduced into the attack as a second-change bowler in the last over of the powerplay, Arshdeep continued from where he had left off in the first leg dismissing Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Evin Lewis (36) in his first over to break a brisk 54-run opening partnership.

In addition to dismissing Lewis, Arshdeep also sent back set batsmen namely Liam Livingstone (25) and Mahipal Lomror (43) in different stages of the match to keep Kings in control of the situation despite the aforementioned pair striking at 147.05 and 252.94 respectively.

ALSO WATCH: Fabian Allen grabs first-rate diving catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone in IPL 2021

Known for bowling in the death overs for PBKS, the left-arm bowler picked three wickets for 14 runs in his last two overs to bundle out Rajasthan for 185 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep, who has been a consistent performer for Kings since IPL 2019, registered his maiden five-wicket haul in this format on the back of bowling figures of 4-0-32-5.

Other than Arshdeep, Mohammed Shami also bowled an inspiring spell with his bowling figures reading 4-0-21-3. All-rounder Harpreet Brar’s economical figures of 3-0-17-1 which including the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) also played a vital role in preventing Royals from crossing the 200-run mark.

Well done young man @arshdeepsinghh 5 wickets in t20 doesn’t come everyday. #PBKS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2021

Twitter reactions on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh fifer! Amazing! All class! PBKS has done well to restrict RR runs the last few overs! This is a good match!🔥 #PBKSvRR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 21, 2021

