5 Years After Female Fan Proposed MS Dhoni At MCA Stadium, A Devotee Shouts ‘I Love You’ At CSK Captain

Legendary Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni continuing to receive adulation from fans despite retiring from international cricket over three years ago is not rocket science to understand. Any regular observer of “Hero-Worship” in India should be able to comprehend rationale behind this genuinely unadulterated admiration for Chennai Super Kings captain.

Advertisement

Over the years, the fondness for Dhoni has only grown leaps and bounds to the extent that his passionate fans haven’t cared about security personnel before invading a ground. Reason? Just to get to touch his feet or even see him from close quarters.

The heartwarming scenes comprising fans meeting Dhoni have been such that once the right-handed batter had ensured that the Indian flag doesn’t touch the ground after a streaker was carrying one with him over four years ago. On another and a more latest occasion, an admirer literally removed her footwear before getting clicked with Dhoni.

Advertisement

A Devotee Shouts ‘I Love You’ At CSK Captain MS Dhoni

Speaking about the latest instance which has depicted Dhoni’s fandom, a devotee was heard shouting “I Love You” to his beloved Mahi bhai whilst at an airport.

While the exact location of the incident can’t be confirmed, Dhoni was about to undergo the security check process when a fan not only shouted at him but also didn’t forget to capture a once-in-a-lifetime moment on his mobile phone.

“Mahi bhai, I love you. Mahi bhai, I love you. Sir, haath kaamp rahe hai aise ekdum [My hands are shivering],” the fan is heard saying in a viral video.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KattarDhoni/status/1707766264201093230?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dhoni, who can be seen wearing sunglasses in the video, makes it a point to smile towards the fan to make his day.

Advertisement

A Female Fan Had Proposed MS Dhoni During An IPL 2018 Match

While there have been numerous such instances with respect to Dhoni in the past, one particular which is difficult to forget is how a female fan had proposed the legend during an Indian Premier League 2018 league match between Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The proposal had even consisted of a warning for her future partner where she had confessed that Dhoni will always be her “first love”. While there is no such proof of the same in the below mentioned video, it is said that Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni was also present at the venue that night.

“Sorry future partner but MS Dhoni will always be my first love! I love you Mahi!,” read a poster held by the lady.

Taking into consideration the number of people present during an IPL match and the inability of any cricketer to meet fans personally, this particular fan might not have got an opportunity to meet Dhoni after his team won by 64 runs in April 2018. Having just returned from a two-year old ban, it is to be noted that CSK had received king-size adoration throughout the 11th season of the IPL.