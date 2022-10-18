$60 million net worth John Cena posts Glenn Phillips’ picture on Instagram celebrating his maiden T20I century

$60 million net worth John Cena posts Instagram pictures without providing contexts, but fans were quick to spot the reason as usual.

13-time WWE champion, and 16-time Wrestling champion John Cena’s popularity extends beyond some of the top former or present Cricketers across the World even in countries where Cricket is quite a renowned sport than most others.

The reason why the terms John Cena and Cricket are written side by side goes back to the New Zealand Tri-Series final played between New Zealand and Pakistan on October 14, at The Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s hard-hitting middle-order batter Glenn Phillips was seen walking towards the pitch post Devon Conway’s dismissal, with the ever-popular John Cena’s theme/introductory song from the WWE events, being played in the background at the stadium.

Just when Philips began opening himself up with a jog followed by some shadow batting practice, the hook part of the popular music played out in the stadium, which became quite viral across social media platforms, so much so that it perhaps invited Cena’s attention as well over the course of a few hours.

$60 million net worth John Cena posts picture of Glenn Phillips

John Cena, just a day ago, made sure to post Glenn Phillips’ picture on his verified Instagram handle from November 2020, when he smashed his maiden T20I century against West Indies, at Mount Maunganui.

Interestingly, the American Wrestler-turned actor’s Instagram bio reads – ‘Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

Cena did the same this time around as well, but fans were quick to draw the link and the reason behind the post, which made a rather cheerful day for both the ardent Cricket and WWE fans.

As for Phillips, who has been in decent T20 form of-late, will be seen in action from October 22 onwards, when New Zealand will take on defending champions Australia in the opening match of the ‘Super 12’ stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.