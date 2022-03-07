“600th test wicket for Shane Warne, what a moment”: When Shane Warne made Marcus Trescothick his 600th test scalp during Ashes 2005

Shane Warne took the wicket of Marcus Trescothick during Ashes 2005 to write his name in history by taking 600 test wickets.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne took Marcus Trescothick as his 600th test wicket

The Ashes series has always been regarded as one of the greatest rivalries in cricket. The 2005 Ashes was one of the competitive series ever played in the game, where England won by 2-1. Australia’s domination of 16 years was ended by England, where they sealed the series by 2-1.

Australia won the first test convincingly, but Flintoff’s heroics lead England to win the 2nd test by mere two runs. England won the fourth test again, whereas Pietersen’s century in the last test helped them secure a draw.

Shane Warne became the first bowler in the history of test cricket to scalp 600 test wickets during the Ashes. He took the wicket of Marcus Trescothick to write his name in history. Marcus Trescothick tried to sweep Shane Warne, but he could not connect properly and Adam Gilchrist completed a good catch.

Shane Warne retired from international cricket after the 2006-07 Ashes. In the 2nd innings of his last test, he got the wicket of Andrew Flintoff, and Flintoff was his last test wicket. Adam Gilchrist made no mistakes behind the stumps, and he completed the stumping.