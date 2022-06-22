“I do have aspirations to be a head coach”: Marcus Trescothick wishful of becoming head coach in international cricket

England’s batting coach Marcus Trescothick has expressed his wish to become a head coach of an international side.

England will take on New Zealand in the 3rd test of the three-match test series at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Ahead of the match, Ben Stokes announced that James Anderson will miss this match due to an injury and Jamie Overton will make his debut instead of him.

Apart from James Anderson, the team is also missing the services of their batting coach, Marcus Trescothick. Trescothick has been tested Covid positive, and he is currently under isolation. He recently gave an interview, where he talked about various aspects, including his desire to become a head coach.

Marcus Trescothick wishful of becoming head coach

Marcus Trescothick has expressed his desire to become a head coach in International cricket. In the “Vaughany and Tuffers” podcast, Trescothick said that he is looking to widen his coaching skills by working abroad.

He highlighted the fact that there are not many English coaches who are working as full-time coaches for the teams. According to Trescothick, it is high time that the English coaches start getting some experience in order to have local options for the coaching roles.

“I do have aspirations to be a head coach. I know I want to do it in county cricket, franchise cricket and potentially international cricket down the line,” Marcus Trescothick said.

“If we look at all the big jobs in the world it is Australians, South Africans and Indians that are in those jobs and there are not many English guys taking up those roles.”

Marcus Trescothick said that the English coaches must get their opportunities, and it should start with their own local competitions. In the last edition of the Hundred, all the teams had foreign coaches.

“We need to improve and get better opportunities for English coaches,” Trescothick said.

That has to start with our own competitions. James Foster is the first guy coming in this year of younger coaches. That is great. That is what I want to see – various English coaches doing Hundred jobs very soon.”