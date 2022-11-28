7 sixes in an over: Ruturaj Gaikwad record and total runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Maharashtra’s batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was at his best in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarter-final where he scored a smashing double-century against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter also created a record by smashing 7 sixes in one over.

Uttar Pradesh opted to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in Ahmedabad, but they were not ready for Gaikwad’s storm. They had a decent start when they managed to restrict Maharashtra to 123-3 after 29 overs, but then Ruturaj took control.

Gaikwad, who came to open the innings scored 220* in 159 balls with the help of 16 sixes and 10 boundaries. This inning allowed Maharashtra to post a challenging total of 330-5. The chase of Uttar Pradesh will be an interesting one, but this inning by Gaikwad will be talked about a lot.

7 sixes in an over

Ruturaj Gaikwad created a record when he smashed UP’s left-arm spinner, Shiva Singh, for 43 runs in the 49th over of the Maharastra’s innings. Gaikwad smashed sixes on all 6 legitimate deliveries, and he also smashed a six on one no ball of Shiva at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground.

Gaikwad was at 165 runs at the end of the 48th over, and it was not sure whether he will be able to reach his 200 or not, but he smashed 43 runs in the next over to reach the milestone. The 5th ball of the over was a no-ball by Shiva, and Gaikwad was in no mood to leave any of the scoring opportunities.

Two of Gaikwad’s seven sixes were towards the long-off boundary, 2 towards the mid-wicket, 2 towards the long-on and one towards the square leg boundary.

Ruturaj Gaikwad record and total runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Gaikwad is one of the most underrated players of the Indian domestic circuit in List-A cricket. He again proved his class in the knockout of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has played just 3 games in the tournament so far and has scored two centuries already, including today’s double-century.

Ruturaj has scored 384 runs in 3 innings at 384.00 (because of staying unbeaten), with the help of one century and one double-century. He has a S/R of 118.51 in the tournament, where he has smashed 24 sixes and 21 boundaries.