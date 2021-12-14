Ruturaj Gaikwad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 runs: Can R Gaikwad score most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy in one season?

Ruturaj Gaikwad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 runs: The Maharashtrian batter is currently the highest run-scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

There is no going into a safe house regarding the fact that 2021 has been a breakout year for India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad, who had been a consistent run-scorer for Maharashtra and India A in the recent years, converted his Indian Premier League 2020 success into a tremendous IPL 2021 season.

Having scored three half-centuries in IPL 2020, Gaikwad followed it up with a century and four half-centuries to amass 635 runs at an average and strike rate of 45.35 and 136.26 respectively to become the youngest player to win the Orange Cap in addition to winning the most number of Player of the Match awards in the season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 runs

Gaikwad, who also made his national debut this year playing a couple of T20Is in Sri Lanka, is currently on the verge of breaking records in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the five List A matches that Gaikwad has played so far, the 24-year old player has scored 603 runs at mind-boggling average and strike rate of 150.75 and 112.92 respectively. These aforementioned magnificent numbers also include centuries against Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Kerala and Chandigarh.

Can R Gaikwad score most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy in one season?

Maharashtra, who were placed in Elite Group D, have failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament despite winning four out of their five league matches.

Gaikwad, who might still end this season as its highest run-scorer, has been devoid of a chance of breaking the record for most runs scored in a Vijay Hazare season.

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw, who had scored an insane 827 runs at an average and strike rate of 165.40 and 138.29 respectively with the help of four centuries and a half-century last season, holds the record for scoring most runs in one Vijay Hazare season.