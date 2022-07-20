“A batting masterclass at Lord’s”: Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara scoring his third double century for Sussex in county championship 2022

Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara scoring his maiden double century as Sussex captain and his third overall in County Championship 2022.
On ‘Day 2’ of the ongoing County Championship Division Two 2022 match between Sussex and Middlesex at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, India’s mainstay in the Test format, Cheteshwar Pujara, while leading Sussex for the first time ever, has smashed his third double century of the ongoing season, to continue with his purple patch of form for the club.
Coming in to bat at no.4 in the order, Pujara played a stellar innings of 231 (403) comprising 21 Fours and 3 Sixes, to help his side post a massive 523/10 on the scoreboard.
With his third double ton, the 34-year-old has now also broken the record for the most number of double centuries by an Indian batter in the county championship history, going past Mohammad Azharuddin’s tally of two while playing for Derbyshire in the year 1994.
Pujara smashed his first double century of the season against Derbyshire, with a fine knock of 201* (387) in the second innings. He then went on to score 203 (334) against Durham at the County Ground in Hove, to equal Azharuddin’s record.
Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara after his third double century for Sussex
Notably, Pujara also went on to become the first Indian player to score a double hundred at Lord’s, and the first player from the Sussex County side to smash three double tons after as many as 118 years.
Overall, in the 10 innings this season so far, Pujara has registered four scores in excess of the 150-run mark.
DYK?
As of now only the following five batsmen have made more 200+ scores than Cheteshwar Pujara (16) in first-class cricket history!
37 – Don Bradman
36 – Walter Hammond
22 – Percy Hendren
17 – Herbert Sutcliffe & Mark Ramprakash
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 20, 2022
Most centuries by Indians in First Class cricket :
81 – Sachin Tendulkar
81 – Sunil Gavaskar
68 – Rahul Dravid
60 – Vijay Hazare
57 – Wasim Jaffer
55 – Dilip Vengsarkar
55 – VVS Laxman
55* – Cheteshwar Pujara
54 – Md Azharuddin
Pujara scores his 55th FC ton today.#LVCountyChamp
— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 19, 2022
Cheteshwar Pujara in #CountyChampionship this season:
6
201*
109
12
203
16
170*
3
46
231
Breaking open the comeback door, one double century at a time.
— Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) July 20, 2022
