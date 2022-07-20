“A batting masterclass at Lord’s”: Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara scoring his third double century for Sussex in county championship 2022

Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara scoring his maiden double century as Sussex captain and his third overall in County Championship 2022.

On ‘Day 2’ of the ongoing County Championship Division Two 2022 match between Sussex and Middlesex at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, India’s mainstay in the Test format, Cheteshwar Pujara, while leading Sussex for the first time ever, has smashed his third double century of the ongoing season, to continue with his purple patch of form for the club.

Coming in to bat at no.4 in the order, Pujara played a stellar innings of 231 (403) comprising 21 Fours and 3 Sixes, to help his side post a massive 523/10 on the scoreboard.

With his third double ton, the 34-year-old has now also broken the record for the most number of double centuries by an Indian batter in the county championship history, going past Mohammad Azharuddin’s tally of two while playing for Derbyshire in the year 1994.

Pujara smashed his first double century of the season against Derbyshire, with a fine knock of 201* (387) in the second innings. He then went on to score 203 (334) against Durham at the County Ground in Hove, to equal Azharuddin’s record.

Twitter reactions on Cheteshwar Pujara after his third double century for Sussex

Notably, Pujara also went on to become the first Indian player to score a double hundred at Lord’s, and the first player from the Sussex County side to smash three double tons after as many as 118 years.

Overall, in the 10 innings this season so far, Pujara has registered four scores in excess of the 150-run mark.

Out onto the balcony to stand and applaud a fantastic innings. 👏@cheteshwar1 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/2hmvm9wMz4 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 20, 2022

Double hundred for Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 20, 2022

DYK?

As of now only the following five batsmen have made more 200+ scores than Cheteshwar Pujara (16) in first-class cricket history!

37 – Don Bradman

36 – Walter Hammond

22 – Percy Hendren

17 – Herbert Sutcliffe & Mark Ramprakash — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 20, 2022

Applaud and clapping for Cheteshwar Pujara at Lord’s dressing room, he scored 231(403). pic.twitter.com/BeoXGy0Zcv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 20, 2022

Huge applause for Pujara at Lords, after scoring a brilliant knock of 231 as a captain for Sussex County.#cheteshwarpujara #India #CountyChampionship pic.twitter.com/Rjhm7rT1JV — Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) July 20, 2022

Most centuries by Indians in First Class cricket :

81 – Sachin Tendulkar

81 – Sunil Gavaskar

68 – Rahul Dravid

60 – Vijay Hazare

57 – Wasim Jaffer

55 – Dilip Vengsarkar

55 – VVS Laxman

55* – Cheteshwar Pujara

54 – Md Azharuddin Pujara scores his 55th FC ton today.#LVCountyChamp — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 19, 2022

#CricketTwitter Another 💯💯! There’s no stopping Cheteshwar Pujara in the County Championship 🙌🏽 📹: SussexCCCpic.twitter.com/uXHWDCzUZ1 — The Field (@thefield_in) July 20, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara in #CountyChampionship this season: 6

201*

109

12

203

16

170*

3

46

231 Breaking open the comeback door, one double century at a time. — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) July 20, 2022

