“Very nice guy and a talented cricketer”: Cheteshwar Pujara shares experience of playing with Mohammad Rizwan at Sussex in County Championship 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara shares experience: The two cricketers from rival teams had represented Sussex this season.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is having quite a time at Sussex in the ongoing English domestic season. Pujara, 34, has scored 1,704 runs in 21 innings across formats to be the second-highest run-scorer in both County Championship Division Two 2022 and Royal London Cup 2022.

Pujara’s extraordinary numbers have come with him leading Sussex in both the first-class and List A competitions. While Sussex are scheduled to play three County matches next month, all eyes are on their Royal London semi-final on August 30 in Hove.

Pujara, who conducted an interactive session on social media platform Twitter a couple of hours ago, answered a few questions asked by fans and experts. Answering one of the many questions around him playing this season as a captain, Pujara mentioned that he has enjoyed leading Sussex.

“I have enjoyed leading a young and talented group of players, their willingness to learn and get better has been a key factor to make the experience even better,” read Pujara’s tweet.

Cheteshwar Pujara shares experience of playing with Mohammad Rizwan at Sussex in County Championship 2022

County Championship 2022 will also be remembered for a rare instance of an Indian and Pakistani cricketer sharing a dressing room for an overseas club. For the unversed, Pujara and Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan had played together in the first half of County Championship 2022 at Sussex.

Rizwan, who played five first-class matches, scored 342 runs at an average of 57 including a century and two half-centuries. Pujara and Rizwan even batted together to emerge as a delight for Indian and Pakistani fans back home.

Asked about the experience of playing together with a member of India’s arch rivals, Pujara labeled Rizwan to be a “talented cricketer”.

I enjoyed my time with him, he is a very nice guy and a talented cricketer https://t.co/LloU2tG0KT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2022

Pujara, who has represented India in 96 Tests and five ODIs in his 12-year old international career, hasn’t faced Pakistan even once.