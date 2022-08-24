Cricket

“Very nice guy and a talented cricketer”: Cheteshwar Pujara shares experience of playing with Mohammad Rizwan at Sussex in County Championship 2022

"Very nice guy and a talented cricketer": Cheteshwar Pujara shares experience of playing with Mohammad Rizwan at Sussex in County Championship 2022
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"More fearless in my approach": Cheteshwar Pujara explains reason behind Royal London Cup 2022 run-spree for Sussex
Next Article
“We should sell Max Verstappen as a German” – Ralf Schumacher suggests solution regarding the lack of German talent in F1
Cricket Latest News
Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Old Trafford cricket ground pitch report for England vs South Africa 2nd Test
Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Old Trafford cricket ground pitch report for England vs South Africa 2nd Test

Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: With an aim to get back to winning ways, England…