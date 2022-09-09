“It’s a great place isn’t it”: Marnus Labuschagne validates Shubman Gill loving Glamorgan stint in County Championship 2022

Marnus Labuschagne validates Shubman Gill: Both the batters have represented Glamorgan in this County season.

India batter Shubman Gill has kick-started his County career with a 16th first-class half-century in the recently concluded match between Glamorgan and Worcestershire in Cardiff.

Playing for Glamorgan, Gill scored 92 (148) at a strike rate of 62.16 with the help of eight fours and a six. Batting at No. 3, Gill held one end amid a middle-order failure at the Sophia Gardens earlier this week.

Gill, who reached England on the back of two ODI Player of the Series awards, made it a point to top score in his first innings for the club despite missing out on a century (not for the first time though).

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh wishes Shubman Gill on 23rd birthday via hilarious tweet

Glamorgan, however, failed to avoid the follow-on in a rain-affected match in spite of three batters registering individual half-centuries. As a result, the hosts earned 12 points as compared to the visitors’ 14.

Marnus Labuschagne validates Shubman Gill loving Glamorgan stint in County Championship 2022

Gill, who took to social media platform Twitter after his first County match, uploaded a photo of himself saying that he’s loving his stint at Glamorgan. Quick to respond, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne retweeted Gill’s tweet to validate him enjoying his time at the club.

Readers must note that Labuschagne also plays for Glamorgan in County Championship Division Two. Having plied his trade for them in 2019, 2021 and 2022, the 28-year old player has committed to represent them for two more seasons till the end of 2024.

While Gill only has a one-season deal for now, it would be some sight to witness Gill and Labuschagne batting together for Glamorgan in the near future.

Both part of Indian and Australian current Test squads respectively, Gill and Labuschagne will face each other in a high-profile Australia’s tour of India next year.