“A coin has two sides, so does life”: Sachin Tendulkar urges Indian fans to remain sane with their criticisms as India crash out of T20 World Cup 2022

Team India have been handed a heavy shellacking by England, as they defeat the former in a one-sided contest by 10 wickets, during the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval.

The England opening pair of Jos Buttler (80* off 49) and Alex Hales (86* off 47) were all over the Indian bowling attack like a rash, as they kept smacking them left, right, and center till the end of 16th Over, when they chased down the target of 169 runs.

The unbeaten 170*-run partnership between the aforementioned duo comprised a total of 13 Fours and 10 Sixes, as the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma carried on with his bowling changes in search of the first breakthrough, which unfortunately never arrived.

Hales, who was particularly severe on the Indian attack, batted at a strike rate of 182.98 and was fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’.

Sachin Tendulkar urges Indian fans to accept the defeat gracefully

The social media users were expectedly fuming with the way the Indian team went about with their performance tonight, as they lost yet another semi-final of an ICC tournament.

The legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, took to this social media handle to urge the passionate Indian fans to take the loss in a graceful manner and support their team in their lows.

He was of the view that if we have the right to celebrate the team’s success as our own, then we should also have it in us to own the losses that come our way as well.

A coin has two sides, so does life.

If we celebrate our team’s success like our own then we should be able to take our team’s losses too… In life, they both go hand in hand.#INDvsENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2022

Earlier, on a pitch which looked like a belter for batting, team India had to pay the price for approaching their innings in a conservative fashion yet again with the scorecard reading 62/2 after 10 Overs.

Thanks to a stellar knock by Hardik Pandya (63 off 33) that the team made a strong finish during the last five Overs, to ultimately post 168/6 in their 20 Overs, which although hardly looked enough on tonight’s surface.