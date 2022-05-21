“A Delhi Capitals day”: Kevin Pietersen backs Delhi Capitals to beat Mumbai Indians and qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Delhi Capitals to beat Mumbai Indians and qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for the playoffs, whereas this match will decide the last playoff spot.

If Delhi Capitals can win this match, they’ll qualify for the playoffs, or else, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be through. The superior NRR of the Delhi Capitals has allowed them to keep their fate in their own hands. Delhi Capitals have won their last two games on the trot.

David Warner has been the highest run-scorer of the side with 437 runs at 53.37, courtesy of five half-centuries. The emergence of Mitchell Marsh as the all-rounder has been brilliant as well. Marsh has scored half-centuries in the last couple of games., and he has been taking some vital wickets too.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav has been their best wicket-taker with 20 wickets, whereas Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur are also among the wicket-takers.

Kevin Pietersen backs Delhi Capitals to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Delhi Capitals to beat Mumbai Indians and qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

“A Delhi Capitals day,” Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

Kevin Pietersen has played just 36 games in the Indian Premier League, out of which 19 games have come for the Delhi Capitals. Pietersen had a brilliant run of form in the IPL when he represented Delhi capitals.

He scored 599 IPL runs in 19 matches at 39.93, courtesy of one century and two half-centuries. Kevin Pietersen was appointed as the captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2014. It is interesting that Kevin Pietersen has played 13 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored 329 runs at 32.90, courtesy of two half-centuries.