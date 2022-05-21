Cricket

“A Delhi Capitals day”: Kevin Pietersen backs Delhi Capitals to beat Mumbai Indians and qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Delhi Capitals to beat Mumbai Indians and qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Dennis Rodman goes shirtless with Sommer Ray as she makes her DJ debut!": The Bulls Legend and Steve Aoki are seen spinning tunes alongside the Instagram model  
Next Article
Rohit Sharma vs Delhi Capitals stats: Rohit Sharma vs Shardul Thakur head to head player record in IPL
Cricket Latest News
Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah stats: Rishabh Pant vs MI IPL stats and last 5 innings list
Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah stats: Rishabh Pant vs MI IPL stats and last 5 innings list

Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah stats: The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will…