“A very special week for me and my family”: Joe Root thanks everyone for wishes ahead of Trent Bridge Test vs New Zealand

Joe Root thanks everyone for wishes: The former English captain achieved a significant personal milestone in his last Test match.

Former England captain Joe Root couldn’t have asked for a better way to commence his post-captaincy Test career than scoring a match-winning 26th Test century in the first Test of New Zealand’s tour of England 2022 at Lord’s on Sunday.

Root, 31, became the youngest batter to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket in the process. 14th batter to achieve the milestone in Test cricket, Root was the 10th fastest to score his 10,000th run in the format.

Been under the pump primarily due to England’s performance under his leadership in the last year, Root continuing to dominate as a batter has put on display encouraging signs for an otherwise struggling team looking set to benefit from their best batter.

Root, who became only the second English cricketer after former captain Sir Alastair Cook to enter this elite list, took to social media platform Twitter to thank everyone for their wishes. Claiming winning a Test for England as the “best feeling”, Root looked forward to the second Test match in Trent Bridge.

A very special week for me and my family but the best feeling is winning matches for England. Thanks for all the messages, looking forward to Trent Bridge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/EN0rgUFM5Q — Joe Root (@root66) June 7, 2022

Scheduled to be played from June 10 in Nottingham, the second England vs New Zealand Test will be Root’s seventh at this venue. In his previous six Trent Bridge Tests, Root has scored 607 runs at an average of 67.44 including three centuries and two half-centuries. In what will be his first Test against New Zealand here, it will be his fourth as a specialist batter (first in seven years).