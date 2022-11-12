“Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai”: Irfan Pathan responds to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif differentiating between the two nations

As much as Indian and Pakistani cricketers put on display glimpses of adorable bonding between them during their limited encounters on a cricket field, there is no hiding to the fact that some fans and former cricketers of both the countries are equally toxic across social media platforms.

Perhaps fueled due to sour geopolitical relations between the two nations, it is these fans who leave no stone unturned in bringing disrepute to their respective countries on the back of filthy comments and reactions.

Not reacting to such online or in-personal verbal attacks is generally advisable for public figures but the same is easier said than done. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan calling out one such experience (details not available) after the first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in Sydney and labeling it as “ungraceful” on part of Pakistani fans resulted in him being trolled mercilessly especially after India’s loss in the second semi-final in Melbourne on the following day.

Irfan Pathan responds to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif differentiating between the two nations

Pathan, however, appears to be in no mood to stop especially on social media platform Twitter. Part of Star Sports Network’s commentary team for the World Cup, Pathan’s latest tweet has seen him giving a stern response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The same happened after Sharif took a dig at the Indian cricket team’s humiliating 10-wicket loss against England on Thursday. With his country reaching the final, Sharif didn’t bother to congratulate his players or wish them well for the all-important match but highlighted India’s two big-stage 10-wicket losses in the last year or so.

The same irked Pathan as he rightly found faults in the tweet of an individual as respected as the Prime Minister of a country. “Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. [This is the difference between us. We get happy because of our achievements but you get happy because of others’ struggles. That’s why you don’t focus on improving your country],” Pathan tweeted in response to Sharif.

Pakistan will now face England in the final of this World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. A match, which will be played three decades after the final match of 1992 Cricket World Cup at the same venue, has come on the back of witnessing numerous coincidences which hint at a Pakistani win tomorrow.