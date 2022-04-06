AB de Villiers jersey number: When Baby AB Dewald Brevis asked AB de Villiers to wear his jersey number during their first meeting

Dewald Brevis asked AB de Villiers: The uncapped South African batter considers the former captain as his role model.

Uncapped South Africa batter Dewald Brevis has justified his potential on his Indian Premier League debut tonight. Playing for Mumbai Indians in Pune, Brevis scored 29 (19) with the help of two eye-catching fours and sixes each.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 with Mumbai struggling at 6/1 after 17 deliveries, a confident, large-hearted and courageous innings from Brevis saw him leaving a long-lasting impression before being dismissed by Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

It is Brevis’ this shot-making ability which has forced fans to not just compare him with former South Africa captain AB de Villiers but also nickname him “Baby AB”. Not related to de Villiers by any means, it is Brevis’ sheer ability of playing innovative shots which has earned him this comparision.

Having said that, 18-year old Brevis does consider de Villiers to be his “role model”. In an interview with Cricket Fanatics Magazine last year, Brevis had revealed sharing a fanboy moment with de Villiers.

“It [first meeting] was an amazing experience – I was just stunned. I was just listening to all the stories he told and I was amazed,” Brevis had told Cricket Fanatics Magazine a year ago.

Dewald Brevis asked AB de Villiers to wear his jersey number during their first meeting

It is worth mentioning that Brevis studies in the same school (Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool also known as Affies School) as former South Africa captains de Villiers and Faf du Plessis.

de Villiers, who had announced retirement from international cricket almost four years ago, himself agreed with pass on his jersey number 17 to Brevis. Speaking about first-ever meeting with de Villiers at Affies, Brevis disclosed how seeking de Villiers’ permission regarding the jersey was at the top of his mind.

“I met AB [AB de Villiers] for the first time at Affies and we sort of had a relationship since then. I asked him then if I could play with the no.17 [shirt] and he said ‘sure, play with it. That’s perfect’.

“Growing up and having him as my role-model and being someone I really looked up to in the cricket world, the number 17 has always stood out to me,” he said, adding that he was speechless and “stunned” when he first met De Villiers at the time,” Brevis had said.