Junior AB de Villiers: Dewald Brevis AB de Villiers relationship

Junior AB de Villiers: The 18-year-old rose to fame after impressing one and all during the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies.

During the 14th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the Toss and elected to field first against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Continuing with his impressive display of seam bowling so far in the tournament, Umesh Yadav struck again in the Powerplay to dismiss MI skipper Rohit Sharma (3 off 12) in only his second Over.

The wicket meant that it was now turn for the 18-year-old young sensation from South Africa, Dewald Brevis to walk in at no.3 in the batting order, with him making his debut appearance in the IPL.

Seemed to be brimming with confidence, and possessing what they call the ‘nerves of steel’, Brevis smashed a boundary with a loft over mid-on to an inswinging delivery from Rasikh Salam, who himself is playing the first match of the ongoing season.

Fort those unaware, the Proteas batter was the talking point of the Cricketing fraternity after he deservedly won the ‘Player of the tournament‘ award during the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies.

Bearing an uncanny resemblance with the legendary South African and former RCB batter AB de Villiers while coming up with some of his strokeplay, Brevis has fondly been named as Junior AB de Villiers by his well wishers and the Cricket fans.

Amassing 506 runs at an average and strike rate of 84.33 and 90.19 respectively during the aforementioned World Cup, the 18-year-old was the highest run-scorer with most half-centuries (3), most hundreds (2), most fours (45) and most sixes (18) in the tournament.

Despite hailing from the same country, and bearing an unbelievable resemblance with de Villiers while batting, Dewald Brevis is not related to him in any way whatsoever.

