Abdul Samad singing: SRH batsman strikes a chord with melodious voice

Abdul Samad singing: Sunrisers Hyderabad have shared a video of Abdul Samad where he is singing the famous Pasoori song.

The IPL 2022 is set to start tonight with the game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2022 journey against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 29 March 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable IPL 2021, and they would want to bounce back in IPL 2022. The team finished at the bottom position, and the axing of David Warner from the team made a big controversy. Sunrisers Hyderabad also were unable to retain Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

They have tried to create a team around their captain Kane Williamson this time around. Nicholas Pooran has been bought for a record price, whereas Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Glenn Phillips are added to add depth to the batting line-ups. The youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad are also there in the team.

In terms of all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma are the players who will feature regularly. The team has four solid Indian pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Kartik Tyagi. Romario Shepherd has also been bought to add the firepower.

All-rounder Abdul Samad was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad recently shared a video of Abdul Samad on Twitter where he is singing the famous “Pasoori” song of Coke Studio.

The song has already crossed 51M views on Youtube. Ali Sethi has given the male vocals on the song, whereas Shae Gill has done the female vocals.

Abdul Samad is just 20 years old, and he has scored 729 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 145.50, whereas he has also scalped four wickets. He is expected to bat at number six slot for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022