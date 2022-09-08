“Abhi hai Cricket baaki”: Virat Kohli replies Bhuvneshwar Kumar with an absolute gem post scoring his 71st international century in Dubai

Virat Kohli replies Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his own inimitable style after smashing his long-awaited century in international Cricket.

During the penultimate match of the ongoing ‘Super 4’ stage of the Asia Cup 2022 between India and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium, a maiden T20I century from Virat Kohli and an economical five-wicket haul from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-1-4-5), paved the way for a massive victory – by 101 runs for team India, in what was a dead rubber with both the teams already crashed out of the tournament.

However, the Indian Cricket fans in general, and Kohli fans in particular were blessed with a visual spectacle of the highest order, which perhaps did manage to somewhat brush off their team’s performance in the Asia Cup under the carpet for a night, as the 33-year-old not only ended his century drought, but did it with a maiden T20I century of the highest order.

Kohli brought up his ton in mere 53 balls, and went on to eventually amass 122* (61) under his name, with the help of 12 Fours and 6 Sixes, at a strike rate of 200.

His 119-run first-wicket stand alongside KL Rahul (62 off 41), ultimately helped team India post a massive total of 212/2 in their 20 Overs.

Virat Kohli replies Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a gem post his maiden T20I ton

Post smashing his century and treading all the way back towards his team dug-out, Kohli acknowledged the praises and congratulatory words from his fellow teammates, who were standing near the boundary cushion to greet their former captain.

Post meeting the likes of Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and head coach Rahul Dravid, Kohli finally shook Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s hands and exclaimed, “Abhi hai Cricket baaki (There is Cricket left in me).”

While one cannot ascertain the context in which Kohli spoke those words, it perhaps had to do with the people commenting negatively on Virat’s remaining Cricketing career, after going through a rare, extended slump in batting form for quite some months now.

Kohli saying “Abhi hai cricket baaki” to Bhuvi ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/S4QZLDfLRF — Rohan (@RoroBoro98) September 8, 2022

