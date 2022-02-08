“Not putting myself up for any jobs”: Jason Gillespie quashes reports of replacing Justing Langer as Australia head coach

Jason Gillespie: The former Australia fast bowler has expressed commitment to his current South Australia job.

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie is “heartbroken” at the way his former teammate and now former Australia head coach Justin Langer has been treated leading up to his resignation from the coaching job.

Gillespie, who refrained from diving into “closed door” discussions, asserted that Langer has done a “great job” during his stint as the head coach. Langer’s over three-year stint culminated with him coaching Australia to a maiden ICC T20 World Cup victory and winning Ashes 2021-22.

“I think everyone’s been pretty disappointed at how it’s all played out, it’s pretty heartbreaking to see to be honest. Justin’s [Langer] handled himself very well … but I think everyone is of the opinion things probably could have been handled a bit better,” Gillespie was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“We don’t know what’s gone on behind closed doors, whether [current] players have reached out to Justin. All I know is, in my opinion, I think he’s done a great job for Australian cricket over the last number of years.”

Despite differences between Langer and some players regarding his intense coaching style, Gillespie believes that the Australian men’s team should be “grateful” to Langer for his achievements.

“He took the feedback on board, he’s adapted, adjusted to feedback he was given and the Australian team are sitting there in a pretty good position. So, I think Australian cricket should be very grateful to Justin Langer for what he’s done,” Gillespie added.

Jason Gillespie quashes reports of replacing Justing Langer as Australia head coach

Gillespie, who played 58 out of his 71 Tests with Langer also in the Playing XI, was being considered as a candidate to replace him as Australia’s new head coach until he himself quashed all such reports doing the rounds in the media.

“I am not putting myself up for any jobs, I’m fully committed to South Australian cricket. I’ve got a lot of work to do here and I’m absolutely loving it,” Gillespie said on Tuesday.

Gillespie, who was appointed as South Australia’s head coach in 2020, has rich coaching credentials ranging from international experience (Papua New Guinea) to the English county (Yorkshire and Sussex), Indian Premier League (Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings) and the Big Bash League (Adelaide Strikers).

Gillespie, who put to rest all rumours about him coaching an international side in the near future, highlighted how he’s contended performing dual responsibility at South Australia.

“It’s nice to be thought of in that way, but it’s not something I’m entertaining. I’ve got the greatest job in the world here at South Australia, and I’ve got two wonderful roles [also with Strikers], so I’m fully committed and fully focused on those,” Gillespie mentioned.