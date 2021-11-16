Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Schedule and Fixtures: When and where will 2021 T10 League matches be played?

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Schedule and Fixtures: Find out the complete set of fixtures of the upcoming T10 league starting on 19 November.

The 5th season of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to take place from 19 November 2021 to 4 December 2021. Some of the prominent names of the shorter format are set to make their presence felt in the competition. T10 is the shortest format of the game, and this tournament’s popularity is growing heaps and bounds every season.

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host all the games this time around as well. There are six teams participating in the tournament – Team Abu Dhabi, Chennai Braves, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, and Delhi Bulls. Northern Warriors won the title last season by defeating Delhi Bulls in the final of the tournament.

Sohail Akhtar was the highest run-scorer of the last season with 248 runs, whereas Jamie Overton was the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets. Northern Warriors managed to score the highest score of the tournament, 163 runs against the Bangla Tigers.

That is MASSIVE from the Northern Warriors! 1⃣6⃣2⃣-3⃣ from 60 balls 🤯 The second highest team score in T10 history! 💥👏#AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/zPKbnlMs6v — T10 League (@T10League) January 31, 2021

Fans will be allowed in the stadium for the tournament. Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi cricket said, “The quality of players and teams are getting better every year. The Au Dhabi T10 promises to be 2 weeks of thrilling cricket action.”

Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex will broadcast the game on TV, whereas Jio TV and Voot will have digital rights.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Schedule

Defending champions Northern Warriors are going to face Delhi Bulls in the first game of the tournament.

19 November: Northern Warriors v Delhi Bulls (7.30 PM), Team Abu Dhabi v Bangla Tigers (9.30 PM)

20 November: Deccan Gladiators v Chennai Braves (5.30 PM), Northern Warriors v Team Abu Dhabi (7.30 PM), Delhi Bulls v Bangla Tigers (9.30 PM)

21 November: Team Abu Dhabi v Deccan Gladiators (5.30 PM), Delhi Bulls v Chennai Braves (7.30 PM), Bangla Tigers v Northern Warriors (9.30 PM)

22 November: Deccan Gladiators v Delhi Bulls (7.30 PM), Chennai Braves v Team Abu Dhabi (9.30 PM)

23 November: Northern Warriors v Deccan Gladiators (7.30 PM), Bangla Tigers v Chennai Braves (9.30 PM)

24 November: Delhi Bulls v Team Abu Dhabi (7.30 PM), Chennai Braves v Northern Warriors (9.30 PM)

25 November: Bangla Tigers v Deccan Gladiators (7.30 PM), Delhi Bulls v Northern Warriors (9.30 PM)

26 November: Bangla Tigers v Team Abu Dhabi (7.30 PM), Chennai Braves v Deccan Gladiators (9.30 PM)

27 November: Team Abu Dhabi v Northern Warriors (5.30 PM), Chennai Braves v Bangla Tigers (7.30 PM). Delhi Bulls v Deccan Gladiators (9.30 PM)

28 November: Team Abu Dhabi v Chennai Braves (5.30 PM), Deccan Gladiators v Northern Warriors (7.30 PM), Bangla Tigers v Delhi Bulls (9.30 PM)

29 November: Deccan Gladiators v Team Abu Dhabi (7.30 PM), Northern Warriors v Chennai Braves (9.30 PM)

1 December: Deccan Gladiators v Bangla Tigers (7.30 PM), Chennai Braves v Delhi Bulls (9.30 PM)

2 December: Northern Warriors v Bangla Tigers (7.30 PM), Team Abu Dhabi v Delhi Bulls (9.30 PM)

3 December: Qualifier 1 (1st v 2nd, 5.30 PM), Eliminator (3rd v 4th, 7.30 PM), Qualifier 2 (Winner, Eliminator v Loser, Qualifier 1, 9.30 PM)

4 December: Third-place play-off (7.30 PM), Final (9.30 PM)