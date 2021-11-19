Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 All Teams Squads and Player List: How many Indian players are playing in T10 League 2021?

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 All Teams Squads: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in T10 League 2021.

The first match of the imminent fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played between Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors in Abu Dhabi tonight. Readers must note that this season’s opener will be a replica of last season’s final match as defending champions Bulls and runners-up Warriors will be locking horns yet again.

Having most recently hosted Indian Premier League 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will be hosting its third major tournament in a row. Considering the amount of cricket played on these pitches lately, it will be interesting to see how they behave in a 10-over tournament.

T10 League, which will be played for the second time in 2021 due to a delayed fourth season, will witness six teams competing against each other for the next 16 days. Each team will play the remaining teams twice in the league stage which will be followed by a IPL-style knockout round starting from December 3.

In addition to numerous modern-day tried and tested white-ball players namely Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis, T10 League 2021 comprises of four retired Indian cricketers in Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun and Yo Mahesh (157 domestic matches across formats).

Chandigarh-born USA batter Jaskaran Malhotra, who had six sixes in an over in a Papua New Guinea vs USA ODI earlier this year, will also be making his T10 League debut this year.

T10 League 2021 All Teams Squads

Bangla Tigers

Faf Du Plessis, Mohammad Amir, James Faulkner, Benny Howell, Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, Karim Janat, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, Tom Hartley, Will Smeed, Adam Lyth, Vishnu Sukumaran.

Deccan Gladiators

Evin Lewis, Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Zahoor Khan, Anwar Ali, Nav Pabreja, Ryan Rickelton, Izharulhaq Naveed, Sultan Ahmed, Hamid Hassan, Tom Moores, Wahab Riaz, Asif Khan.

Delhi Bulls

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Rossouw, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Shiraz Ahmed, Nyeem Young, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sohaib Maqsood, Hafeez ur Rahman, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.

Northern Warrios

Chris Jordan, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Mark Watt, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Gareth Delany, Yo Mahesh Vijayakumar, Ross Whiteley.

Team Abu Dhabi

Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant de Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.

The Chennai Braves

Nicholas Pooran, Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Darren Bravo, Munaf Patel, Mark Deyal, Migael Pretorius, Curtis Campher, Tion Webster, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Shahzad, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Laxman Majrekar, Khalid Shah, Angelo Perera, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Ravi Bopara, Toby Albert.